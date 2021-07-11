It was an impressive night for Tucker Garrison, the Bridgewater College and Spotswood High School product who now plays for Grottoes in the RCBL.
He hit a home run in his first at-bat as the No. 8 hitter in the lineup for the East and was the winning pitcher in the 10-8 victory over the West in the Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star Game on Saturday at Buck Bowman Park in Clover Hill.
Garrison pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for skipper Nolan Potts (New Market) and his East team scored three runs in the top of the ninth at Clover Hill.
“He had just pitched on Thursday night for Grottoes,” Potts told the Daily News-Record on Sunday of that seven-inning outing in a 13-7 win at Elkton as he threw 123 pitches. “But he said he could pitch an inning. I didn’t want to pitch him a whole lot. So in the eighth inning, we brought him in to pitch.”
Garrison talked his Grottoes coach, Tim Nicely, into letting him pitch Saturday, according to Potts.
Garrison was the MVP of the All-Star game as the East trailed 8-3 early on.
“It was a fun event. It was fun to play with guys you are competing with during the year,” Potts said. “The atmosphere was cool. It was a relaxed event and a nice little break from what you are doing during the year.”
Keegan Woolford (Grottoes) also hit a homer on Saturday for the East. A Shenandoah University product, Woolford leads the RCBl with six homers and is second in RBIs with 21.
Parker Heinemann of Stuarts Draft was the starting pitcher for Potts on Saturday. Right-hander Clayton Michael (Fort Defiance, Ferrum) of Grottoes got the save as he pitched in the ninth for the East.
