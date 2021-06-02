If there’s a constant for the Grottoes Cardinals, it’s their own version of the Core Four.
“Those guys are going to be our strength and the guys that everyone else can look up to,” Grottoes general manager Bobby Swink said. “Those four are awesome as far as human individuals go. I wouldn’t trade those four for anybody.”
Not only are outfielders Jacob Merica and Keegan Woolford as well as infielder David Wood and catcher Dylan Nicely veterans of the Rockingham County Baseball League, they have been summer teammates with Grottoes dating back to 2016.
Last year, the Cardinals were 12-9 in the regular season before New Market eliminated them in the semifinals of the playoffs. They open the new campaign on Saturday at Shifflett Field against Clover Hill.
Merica, an ex-East Rock standout, is coming off of his senior season with Eastern Mennonite University and Woolford is coming off of his senior season with Shenandoah University. Woolford torched Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitching this spring while hitting .329 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs for the Hornets. He batted .295 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs last summer for Grottoes.
“He’s a stud,” Swink said of Woolford. “One thing that is always comforting when I hear he’s coming back is that at least we’ve got that three or four spot in the lineup pretty solid no matter what.”
Returning to the pitching staff are St. Bonaventure right-hander Josh Pittman and former Bridgewater College and Spotswood southpaw Tucker Garrison.
While Swink and manager Tim Nicely understand exactly what they’ll get from those longtime Cardinals and returners, they’re still figuring out how the rest of the roster could shape up.
“Everybody in the league will know those names and recognize those players,” Swink said. “But it’s filling in around them that’s been the issue this year. I haven’t had that in the past.”
Swink said recruiting has been more challenging for Grottoes this year, because newly formed college summer leagues in the region – the MLB Draft League and Appalachian League – have absorbed more junior college players or lower-level college players the Cardinals normally go after. And that’s on top of the longstanding Valley Baseball League, which Swink said has gained 16 to 20 players who played in the RCBL last summer.
He said Grottoes still has open roster spots even with the opener just a few days away.
But he is leaving one of four free-agent opportunities – for players from outside the area – free for VCU pitcher Mike Dailey, a senior with the Rams who could be available if he’s not drafted or doesn’t sign with an independent league team whenever they finish their NCAA postseason run. Dailey spent last summer with Grottoes and this spring has struck out 37 hitters in 29.2 innings for VCU.
Former Houston Astros farmhand Austin Nicely pitched last year for Grottoes, but won’t return for this summer because he is pitching for the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. He made his first appearance last weekend for York at home against High Point.
One committed newcomer Swink said he’s eager to see in a Cardinals’ uniform is Skylar Saunders, an outfielder at Patrick Henry Community College. And then there’s Ferrum shortstop Clayton Michael, who isn’t new to Grottoes, but will play in an everyday role for the first time, according to Swink.
Michael, a Fort Defiance graduate, hit .259 with 14 RBIs and seven steals as a freshman for the Panthers.
“I’ll be honest, we’re excited for Clayton because most people don’t understand his story,” Swink said. “He didn’t get to play any high school ball because he was hurt early in his career and then his senior season got canceled. But he went to Ferrum, and became the starting shortstop for them as a freshman from Day 1 and he’s come in looking like a different kid.”
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins Saturday.
