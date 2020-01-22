After news broke James Madison would play the 2020 softball season without senior catcher Kierstin Roadcap, the Turner Ashby graduate took to social media to add clarification to the situation on Tuesday night.
“I just want to get on here and address a current situation that I’m going through as a normal person and not as a softball player,” Roadcap posted to Facebook. “Softball has been my entire life for as long as I can remember and I’m sure as a lot of you have seen, or heard, softball isn’t my life anymore.
"After 3 extremely successful years in college, unfortunately, I fell short in the classroom. Finishing school STRONG is way more important than a game at any level will ever be. I know it’s easy to interpret things we hear and things that are said into something negative, therefore, I wanted to give everyone the truth about what is going on.
"I am so thankful for my family, who has, and will continue to stand behind me during this process along with a few of my former teammates who will be my best friends for life. I wish the players on the roster nothing by success this upcoming season.”
Roadcap started 154 games in three seasons for the Dukes and last year hit .254 with eight home runs. She also started every game behind the plate with a .998 fielding percentage as JMU advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament where they were knocked out by eventual national champion UCLA.
"Kierstin Roadcap has been removed from the JMU softball roster due to a violation of team rules," the school released in a statement to local media on Tuesday. "There will be no further comment or additional information from coaching staff, team members or other Athletics staff."
The Dukes went 51-10 last season and Roadcap received high praise for her work behind the plate with JMU’s dominant pitching staff. JMU opens the season Feb. 14 against Texas Tech in Clearwater, Fla. The Dukes return several key players and while most major preseason polls have yet to be released, some that have ranked JMU in the Top 15.
The Dukes lost four-time CAA Pitcher of the Year and 2017 National Player of the Year Megan Good to graduation, but return most of their key players, including 2019 CAA Player of the Year Odicci Alexander.
The Dukes also added transfer pitchers Alexis Bermudez and Kayla Bozeman. Bermudez was the MEAC Pitcher of the Year last season for Bethune-Cookman while Bozeman played at Mississippi State last season and was ranked as a Top-40 recruit nationally coming out of high school in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.