With the start of the season less than a month away, the James Madison softball team took a hit with the dismissal of senior catcher Kierstin Roadcap.
Roadcap, a Turner Ashby graduate, started 154 games in three seasons for the Dukes. Last year, she hit .254 with eight home runs and started every game behind the plate with a .998 fielding percentage.
"Kierstin Roadcap has been removed from the JMU softball roster due to a violation of team rules," the school released in a statement to local media. "There will be no further comment or additional information from coaching staff, team members or other Athletics staff."
The Dukes went 51-10 last season and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round. JMU opens the season Feb. 14 against Texas Tech in Clearwater, Fla.
JMU returns several key players, including 2019 CAA Player of the Year Odicci Alexander, and are expected to be ranked in the Top 25 when preseason polls are released in the coming weeks.
