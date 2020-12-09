Their battles began before they arrived in the state to run rival programs.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente have a history that stretches beyond their four previous meetings for the Commonwealth Cup. Initially, they competed against each other in the Mountain West while Mendenhall held the same job with BYU and Fuente was an up-and-coming assistant and offensive coordinator for TCU. In 2014 the pair met in the Miami Beach Bowl, too, with Mendenhall still at the helm of the Cougars and Fuente serving as Memphis’ coach.
So earlier this fall when Fuente knew the originally scheduled showdown between the Hokies and the Cavaliers for Sept. 19 would have to be scrapped, he reached out to his counterpart.
The pandemic-impacted season was just starting then and Virginia Tech was one of the first teams anywhere to deal with a coronavirus outbreak within its roster and staff while games were on the horizon.
“I was really impressed,” Mendenhall said Monday of the conversation he had with Fuente earlier this year. “Justin called and was really transparent that they weren’t going to be able to play. And then we just had a dialogue as to what we were expecting, what we’ve already encountered. Even then, each program was experiencing different challenges. We haven’t had a follow up since, but I’m sure the dialogue would be similar, hard to predict or script anything that’s happened to this point.”
Said Fuente: “When I called Bronco and we moved back the first game, like we just shared a moment of ‘Can you just imagine making it to mid-December doing this?’ It seemed like it was years away.”
Amid all the uncertainty, familiarity is at least slated to conclude the regular-season campaign – and perhaps all of the 2020 season – for UVa and Virginia Tech. The Hokies host the Cavaliers on Saturday at Lane Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Since 2005, only once has the Commonwealth Clash not served as the regular-season finale for both programs.
UVa, winners of four straight contests, enters the bout at 5-4 while Virginia Tech, losers of four in a row, is 4-6.
“We were actually asked by the ACC to play [another game on Dec. 19th],” Mendenhall said, “and said no for that very reason. I don’t think it added value to our program, or the team we would have been playing in whatever schedule changes we were asked to do. I’m mindful of our program, our players and doing the very best I can for them. And having [last Saturday’s win against] Boston College at home and then Virginia Tech on the road as their last two regular-season games, that’s the appropriate finish for our team.”
The Cavaliers snapped the Hokies’ previous 15-game winning streak in the series last year with a 39-30 win in Charlottesville.
“Certainly our kids understand how important this football game is and this rivalry is,” Fuente said.
Another victory for Virginia would likely secure an invitation to a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons under Mendenhall, though, there’s no guarantee the Cavaliers would accept. Mendenhall hasn’t said what his program would do about playing in the postseason other than he’d ask his players about what they want to do.
UVa safety Joey Blount said he’s eager to face Virginia Tech, but isn’t as excited about a possible bowl trip. The Cavaliers went to the Orange Bowl last year.
“A bowl game is a high honor … but I would not mind spending Christmas with my family,” Blount said. “After the whole COVID pandemic going on and not really being able to be with them the way I’d like to be and I was in the past, and not having people’s family being able to come to games, there are a lot of circumstances around that issue. But me being home for the holidays is something I’m leaning more toward.”
A loss for Virginia Tech would have the Hokies suffer back-to-back defeats to the Cavaliers for the first time since 1997 and 1998. Fuente would fall to 15-19 over the last three years against FBS competition.
Within its recent losing streak, Virginia Tech dropped a three-point decision to Liberty in non-conference play and a one-point contest to Miami. The Hokies also got blown out by Pittsburgh and drubbed by perennial power Clemson.
“There’s a little bit of context in how you feel,” Fuente said about the current state of his program. “But the bottom line is I love what we’re teaching, what they’re retaining and where we’re going. So I can’t sit here and tell you that I feel awesome because of the short-term results that we’ve gotten, but in the long-term direction of where we’re going – how our kids are performing in the classroom, in the community, our grades are better than they’ve ever been. … So I couldn’t feel better about where we’re going and where we’re headed even though we’re right here in the middle of a tough stretch.”
