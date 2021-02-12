With March almost two weeks away, it’s still difficult to know what to make of Virginia.
Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers have a gaudy 14-3 record, sit all alone in first place in the ACC and have a No. 9 national ranking. And yet Virginia doesn’t have a victory against anyone currently ranked in the AP Top 25. In fact, Clemson is the only team the Cavs have topped that even received votes in the latest poll, coming in 39th.
But are there more than a handful of teams who truly have a better shot at making the Final Four. This season it’s Gonzaga - which hammered U.Va. on a neutral court - and Baylor, then everybody else. The ACC is down, clearly a couple notches below the likes of the Big Ten and Big 12, so Virginia isn’t getting tested as it usually would.
But it also means programs such as North Carolina, Duke and Louisville aren’t in the conversation. Kentucky won’t be in the tournament field. Michigan State isn’t good and Kansas is only average. When March begins, there’s something to be said for the programs that have been there before and the number of other teams with championship pedigree standing in the way is remarkably small.
Virginia has one thing nobody else does. A national champion point guard. Kihei Clark takes the brunt of the criticism when the Cavaliers falter, but he’s carried them more than his fair share of times, too.
Wednesday when Sam Hauser and Jay Huff were struggling, Clark made the key baskets down the stretch and went toe-to-toe with Georgia Tech’s ACC Player of the Year candidate Jose Alvarado.
“Don’t overlook the job Kihei did defensively on Alvarado,” Bennett said after the game.
The Cavs can boost their resume a bit in the coming days. A victory against North Carolina would be solid if not spectacular. Two days later Virginia faces No. 17 Florida State on the road.
NOT QUITE AT THE BUZZER
If you are Longwood, which has had just one winning season since joining Division I in 2004, you take a Big South victory any way you can get it. Thursday night against Gardner Webb it came unconventionally.
Deshaun Wade scored 24 points and made seven 3-pointers for the Lancers, his seventh coming from beyond half court to win the game. But there were nearly five seconds remaining when his shot went in.
The shot clock hadn’t reset after Gardner Webb missed a shot and when Wade started bringing the ball up the court he saw a countdown with one second remaining and instinctively launched a shot. The backboard lights flashed red as it swished through the net, but that was for the shot clock which should have been shut off.
Gardner Webb got the ball back with plenty of time to get off a game-winner of its own, but Wade had other ideas.
"Everybody was looking around like, 'What do we do next?'" Wade said afterward. "I said we go get another stop and win the game."
That’s precisely what the Lancers (7-14, 6-9 Big South) did.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (14-4, 8-3 ACC)
Virginia Tech stays on top by the slimmest of margins. The Hokies have more losses than their archrivals, and some of those games they really shouldn’t have lost. But they also have more quality wins, including beating Villanova and the first head-to-head matchup with Virginia. Upcoming games against North Carolina and Florida State could tell us a lot about Mike Young’s team.
2. VIRGINIA (14-3, 10-1 ACC)
If forced to predict a team to win the ACC, it would be hard to pick against Virginia. But ranking teams based on who they have beaten, the Cavaliers don’t have the best resume in their own conference. That could change with games against UNC and Florida on the horizon for the Cavs as well, but for the moment Virginia somehow remains a bit unproven.
3. VCU (14-4, 7-2 A-10)
Friday night’s game against St. Bonaventure loomed large for the Rams, who could use a victory both to pull ahead of the Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 standings and to get the kind of quality victory that could move VCU from NCAA bubble team to solidly in the tournament field. It’s the kind of night where the Siegel Center would normally rock, but VCU will try to improve to 8-1 at home with just 250 fans.
4. RICHMOND (10-4, 4-2 A-10)
Finally ready to come back from a COVID-19 pause, Richmond is still in the mix for both the Atlantic 10 and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Spiders will have to quickly regain momentum to close out the regular season, but with a couple of games against VCU coming up, the story of the A-10 season could change in a hurry if Richmond comes out on top.
5. JAMES MADISON (11-5, 6-1 CAA)
The Dukes haven’t started this hot in Colonial Athletic Association play since 1993-94. That JMU team won the regular-season conference title, then beat Old Dominion at the buzzer to the CAA Tournament championship as well before losing by just a bucket to Florida in the NCAA Tournament opening round. This Dukes team has a huge test in front of them with Hofstra coming to town, but have established themselves as a potential NCAA tourney team.
WORTH MENTIONING, LIBERTY: The Flames (15-5, 6-2) aren’t running away with the Atlantic Sun. In fact Bellarmine is the surprise of the league sitting in first place after making the move to Division I. But Liberty continues to play pretty well, owning a four-game winning streak heading into weekend games against North Florida. If Liberty wins them both they will get a chance to take down Bellarmine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.