Virginia Tech and Virginia have played 151 times in a series that goes back more than a century. Through the years, the Hokies and Cavaliers have faced each other in Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Roanoke, Norfolk and several spots in between.
Recently, some of the games have come down to the wire with ACC championship implications on the line. Back in the day they were often simply for bragging rights around the Commonwealth. But only four times in 105 years have the teams met with both ranked in the AP Poll.
Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville was supposed to be the fifth, but word came down late Friday afternoon the contest was postponed after a positive COVID-19 by a Virginia staffer.
The Cavaliers (5-2) are struggling a bit, at least relative to the lofty standards Tony Bennett has established in making U.Va. a national championship program, but this week are ranked No. 23 in the nation.
Mike Young’s Hokies are a bit of a surprise, off to a 8-1 start that has them ranked No. 24. Tech has won its first two ACC games, including knocking off a then-ranked Clemson team. Virginia won its ACC opener at Notre Dame.
Considering how rare it is for the bitter in-state rivals to face each other under these circumstances, one might have expected the players involved to hype up the matchup, but publicly that wasn’t the case.
Virginia Tech players didn’t say much about the Cavs following a victory against Miami on Tuesday, spending more time discussing their improvement taking care of the ball and in the increasingly productive play of Delaware transfer forward Justyn Mutts.
The Cavaliers politely answered questions after beating Notre Dame, but didn’t offer a lot of insight into a game fans of each school are eagerly anticipating.
“It’s just another game coming up,” Virginia junior point guard Kiheil Clark said. “Our focus...we just always got to be focused. It’s the ACC. Everybody in the ACC is capable.”
Late Friday it was unclear when the Cavs and Hokies would meet in a rescheduled contest and it’s impossible to say if either team will be in the national polls when it happens.
BIG GAMES IN BIG SOUTH
It’s early yet, but in-state rivals Hampton and Radford are set to meet for a weekend series at Radford that could have big implications on their conference race.
The Big South, like several other mid-major conferences, put in place a format that has league teams play each other on back-to-back nights in the same location. The Pirates (4-5) are scheduled to make their way across Virginia for a Monday-Tuesday slate against the Highlanders (4-6).
Both teams have had some struggles, each losing four consecutive non-conference games at one point. But each are off to 3-1 starts in league play, just behind first-place Winthrop in the Big South standings.
Each squad is also coming off a loss and the nature of the schedule means one bad weekend could have huge repercussions for teams that each have reasonable aspirations of winning the Big South and getting to the NCAA Tournament.
"Our defense was good, and our offense did a good job of getting that lead,” Radford coach Mike Jones said after his team rallied at Presbytarian on Thursday before ultimately dropping a heartbreaker to the Blue Hose by two points. “We just have to continue to learn the system of back-to-back games."
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (8-1, 2-0 ACC)
ACC play has begun and the Hokies have continued to impress with victories against Clemson and Miami. Perhaps most impressive is the depth of Mike Young’s team. Players such as Cartier Diarra, Hunter Cattoor and Jalen Cone are making significant contributions off the bench.
2. VIRGINIA (5-2, 1-0 ACC)
The Cavaliers seem to be improving, the blowout loss to Gonzaga notwithstanding. But Gonzaga appears to be head and shoulders above the rest of the field, so there might not be much to take away from that game. The Cavs beat William & Mary with something closer to vintage Virginia defensive efforts, but there’s still something to prove against the Hokies.
T-3. RICHMOND (7-2, 1-0 A-10)
The Spiders still look like a contender in the Atlantic 10, but we’re well past the point of believing a victory against Kentucky at Rupp Arena makes Richmond worthy of a Top 25 national ranking or the top spot in Virginia. A home loss to Hofstra isn’t unforgivable but raises some questions.
T-3. VCU (8-2, 1-0 A-10)
The Rams are also looking like a team that could potentially win the Atlantic 10, and it would be awfully fun to see that race come down to a pair of crosstown rivals. Six wins in a row are impressive and VCU has looked solid even in its losses. Freshman point guard Ace Baldwin is developing ahead of schedule, but the Rams are still looking for something to call a signature victory.
5. LIBERTY (8-4, 0-1 ASUN)
The Flames first game in 10 days got off to a rough start Friday afternoon. Liberty was down 24 points to Lipscomb in the first half and nearly came all the way back, but instead dropped its Atlantic Sun opener after an impressive non-conference run.
WORTH MENTIONING, GEORGE MASON: When the Patriots opened the season with a one-point victory against Division II Queens and a loss to Belmont, it was easy to write off Dave Paulson’s team right then. Mason still has a ways to go, but to recover and enter Saturday’s game against Dayton at 5-2 and 1-0 in the Atlantic 10 is a start - particularly when you consider some of the challenges the Patriots have faced including a COVID-19 break and missing leading scorer Jordan Miller (18.4 ppg) for two contests due to violation of team rules ... Former Mason star Justin Kier (Spotswood), now a graduate student at Georgia, started seven of the first eight games and averaged 10.9 points per contest. The Bulldogs are slated to play Wednesday at LSU and face coach Will Wade, formerly of VCU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.