Central (2-0) at East Rockingham (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 44, Central 29 (Nov. 23, 2018)
East Rockingham last week: Hasn't played
Central last week: Central 63, Madison County 26
Notes: East Rockingham is 2-0 all-time against Central. ... The Eagles are in their first season under coach Scott Turner. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is in his first season as the full-time starter. ... The Eagles are coming off a winless spring season — the worst in program history. ... This is East Rockingham's first game after having to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols earlier this year. ... Central is averaging 56 points per game this season. ... The Falcons scored 42 unanswered in a 63-26 rout of Madison County in Week 2. ... Central had 352 yards of offense in the victory. ... Falcons running back Isaiah Dyer had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. ... CHS quarterback Ashton Baker was 5-of-12 passing for 149 yards and three scores in last week's victory.
Prediction: Central 35, East Rockingham 14
