Red-hot shooting behind the arc for College of Charleston more than negated a dominating performance in the paint by James Madison’s Dwight Wilson as the Cougars pulled away from JMU for a 85-69 victory.
Wilson scored 23 points with 14 rebounds, but Charleston senior guard Grant Riller finished with 31 points and nine rebounds to keep his team perfect in Colonial Athletic Association action. Brevin Galloway added 21 points for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0 CAA), including seven 3-pointers.
In all, College of Charleston went 13 for 23 from 3-point range while the Dukes were just 5 of 16 from deep.
“They had a couple of dudes who aren’t necessarily shooters who made them,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said on the Dukes radio broadcast following the game. “Once one guy starts making them another guy does and it started flowing and Riller is a really special talent. We spent a lot of energy to get back in it, but then they got what they wanted.”
JMU’s struggles at the free throw line also continued, making just 12 of 25 from the stripe. Matt Lewis added 15 points for the Dukes (8-7, 1-3). But Wilson was really the only consistent bright spot for the Dukes, who rallied to tie the game in the second half before Charleston pulled away for good.
“Dwight had a really good game and his effort was good, it’s unfortunate,” Rowe said. “What you have to do is get some stops on the other end and you can’t leave points on the table, which we did.”
The Dukes return to the Convocation Center on Thursday to take on Delaware.
