Charlottesville (1-2) at Spotswood (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 6, Charlottesville 3 (Sept. 10, 2004, in Charlottesville)
Spotswood last week: John Handley 48, Spotswood 6
Charlottesville last week: Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Spotswood has won six of its last eight against Charlottesville. ... The Trailblazers have now started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89. ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has 205 total yards of offense through two games. ... The Trailblazers run a two-quarterback system with freshman Camden Langridge and sophomore Elliott Brown splitting duties. ... The Spotswood trio of Holsapple (135), Donald Lubin (81) and Noah Burtner (53) carry the workload out of the backfield. ... Burtner also leads the Trailblazers, defensively, with 13 tackles. ... This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2004. ... Charlottesville hasn't had a winning season since 2017. ... CHS running back Nasir had 118 yards of total offense in last week's loss to Orange County. ... Black Knights quarterback Caldwell Boyles completed nine passes for 92 yards in the loss. ... Charlottesville is in its 11th season under coach Eric Sherry. ... The Black Knights are giving up 28.7 points per game this season.
Prediction: Spotswood 21, Charlottesville 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.