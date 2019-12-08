If there’s been a bright spot as James Madison has lost two of its past three games, it might be the continued emergence of freshman Michael Christmas.
Christmas, a 6-foot-6 forward from Virginia Beach, entered JMU as one of the program’s most heralded recruits in years. A three-star prospect out of Landstown High School, where he was the VHSL Class 6 Player of the Year, Christmas was recruited by high-major programs before narrowing his choices to the Dukes and Old Dominion.
But even though he immediately earned a spot in the starting lineup, there were some early growing pains in the adjustment to the college game before Christmas was able to break out recently.
Christmas made 10 consecutive field goal attempts over the course of JMU’s past two games, scoring 18 in a victory against East Carolina and 17 in a loss at Radford on Wednesday.
That is his highest outputs against Division I competition.
“I’ve prided myself on being an all-around player even when my shots weren’t falling,” Christmas said. “I was trying to do everything for my team to win, but to be able to hit shots recently was a great feeling and kind of a relief off me.”
But perhaps it was the game against Coppin State last last month that most stood out to the Dukes coaching staff. In the loss to the Eagles, shots simply weren’t going in for Christmas — even point blank looks.
But in a game in which he was held scoreless, Christmas found ways to contribute, pulling down 13 rebounds, blocking a pair of shots and coming up with a steal.
“He always contributes, even when he isn’t scoring well,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We’ve been challenging him. I’ve been on him because I think he can be really good. I think we have some talent, but it is going to be about how tough we can be because we are going to have some adversity.”
In all, Christmas has put up some respectable numbers through the first nine games of his college career to help the Dukes to a 5-4 start heading into a matchup with a non-conference Charleston Southern on Dec. 16.
He ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 8.9 points per game and tied for second with 7.1 rebounds a night. He’s also second on the team with 10 blocked shots.
But as Rowe alluded to, even with Christmas emerging as an offensive threat, it hasn’t always been easy for the Dukes in the early part of the season. That’s particularly true on the defensive end where JMU has allowed more than 92 points per game over the past three contests.
Perhaps it will be the freshman who can help turn the tide on that end. After all, it has been Christmas who has a tendency to come up with a big block or important rebound when the Dukes have desperately needed a stop.
“He’s the type of kid who is capable of so many things,” Rowe said. “He’s physically gifted and has a great body, so even on a day when his shot is not falling he can be rebounding and he can play incredible defense, which is something we really need right now. A lot of kids can’t do that, but he’s a kid who doesn’t need to focus on scoring. He just focuses on playing as hard as he can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.