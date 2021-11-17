As James Madison heads into the final game of the regular season Saturday when Towson visits Bridgeforth Stadium, the Dukes have plenty to focus on in the here and now. JMU has an opportunity to secure at least a share of the CAA title while making one last impression on the FCS Playoff selection committee.
But even so, JMU coach Curt Cignetti offered some glimpses into the future this week as the picture for the Dukes’ transition to FBS next season becomes a bit more clear. The combination of an FBS move -- where programs are allowed to carry 85 scholarship players opposed to 63 at the FCS level -- a bonus year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and several injuries this season, should mean more experienced players than usual returning for JMU in 2022.
Chief among them, redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Agyei-Obese, an All-American who played in just four games this season before he was lost for the season to injury, is one of several players who could take part in senior day activities Saturday simply because he wants to walk with players who came to JMU at the same time.
“First of all, so everybody doesn’t get alarmed, there will probably be quite a few of them out there being recognized that are coming back for another year,” Cignetti said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “They want to walk with their fellow classmates.”
Agyei-Obese, who rushed for 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns during his more recent full season in 2019, earlier this month secured an invitation to the Hula Bowl, an even that allows professional scouts and coaches to see college seniors practice and play in an all-star game.
But Cignetti said he and Agyei-Obese agreed his best path to the NFL was was to come back to JMU and play a full season.
“Percy had an injury and I think Percy will come back,” Cignetti said before quickly getting more definitive. “Percy is going to come back. Maybe there were some other players who had an extra year of eligibility, but because of our numbers at 63 (scholarships) some guys were on a test run so to speak.”
It’s also seeming increasingly likely Aguei-Obese and the rest of the Dukes could get the opportunity to show their talents to NFL scouts while facing an abundance of FBS opponents.
“Regardless of what level we are going to play at next year, we had holes to fill,” Cignetti said. “I’m just going to assume the majority of our schedule is going to be an FBS schedule in the fall. We’re going to need to build this program up to an FBS level and that’s going to take a little bit of time. We’ll be able to recruit better. The state of Virginia is going to be important to us. There’s always been five or six guys a year we’ve gone to the wire with and then lose at the end because of the FBS thing. Now those are guys we feel like we’ll get.”
The Dukes have non-conference games scheduled next season against FCS opponents Norfolk State and Weber State and at FBS Louisville. Though JMU is beginning a transitional period and ineligible for a bowl game in 2022, the Dukes will count as an FBS team for their opponents.
That should make scheduling easier as any victory against JMU can count toward bowl eligibility.
“I think there is probably a lot of work going on right now behind the scenes,” Cignetti said. “When everything comes together and the proper time comes there will be some kind of announcement. This whole thing happened so quickly there are a lot of hours in the day being devoted to putting the whole puzzle together in all sports. I have an idea of what I think is going to happen, but I think it wouldn’t be right for me to say what I think is going to happen right now.”
