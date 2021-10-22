Clarke County built a 14-point lead by half and did enough in the second half to hold on for a 28-14 victory over East Rockingham in Bull Run District action in Berryville.
East Rock (2-4, 2-2 Bull Run) had a two-game losing streak snapped with the loss and will be back in action off a short when when it hosts Madison County on Thursday in another district battle in Elkton.
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 6, Drexel 1: In Harrisonburg, JMU, ranked No. 25 in the nation, crushed visiting Drexel on Friday to stay unbeaten in CAA play and clinch at least a share of the conference regular season crown.
Eveline Zwager scored a season-high four goals for the Dukes (10-5, 5-0 CAA). Drexel (5-12, 2-3) only managed to take one shot against the JMU defense, a scoring strike from Puk Thewessen.
JMU returns to action Sunday at home against No. 4 Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.