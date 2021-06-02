Things normally go smoother the second year on the job, from coaches to teachers to nearly any line of work.
Clover Hill coach Kevin Chandler hopes that is the case this season for the Bucks, who open at Grottoes on Saturday night in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
“It is definitely easier than last year,” Chandler said Wednesday. “It is not as much of a whirlwind. I think the guys will just be around me and get to know me better. They already know how I coach and do things. I think it will be easier on everybody."
Chandler took over just before the 2020 season after the sudden death in May of 2020 of Chris Cofer, a longtime fixture in Clover Hill. "Last year was tough losing" Cofer, said Chandler, a former player at Bridgewater College.
"I think we are all excited to play," Clover Hill veteran outfielder and Fort Defiance grad Blake Sipe said Wednesday before hosting Woodstock of the Valley Baseball League in an exhibition contest. "We all went through a lot in the last year; we are all family and excited to get going."
A two-way star for the Bucks is Tyler Bocock, who hit .352 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 71 at-bats for Clover Hill last year in regular-season contests.
"He has always been very good. I think he will be very good again this year," Chandler said of Bocock. "This year feels a little more relaxed in one sense. I think you will see a lot more guys playing better."
Two other returning pitchers are Nick Corbin and Steven Woerner, a pair of BC products. Corbin was 4-4 in 21.2 innings last year with an ERA of 2.49 while Woerner was 3-3, 5.14 in 21 innings for Clover Hill.
Other returning pitchers on the roster include Sam Imeson, James Madison product Eric Yankey and Elijah Grogg, a Spotswood alum.
New pitchers to the roster include Tucker Hrasky, a lefty who had a team-high five saves this spring for Bridgewater despite an ERA of 8.85; and Jacob Grabeel, a possible two-way player who was with BC this spring and last summer played for the Bridgewater Reds. He hit .229 for the Eagles in 2021 and was third on the team in at-bats with 105.
"We lost some good arms but as a group I think we will be really good," Chandler said of his pitching staff. "Last year. ... it was hard to get into a rhythm with our rotation. I think this year it will be easier to establish roles and set roles and be the best we can be at those roles."
Woerner, Yankey, Bocock and Corbin are just some of the possible top starters. "We have a bunch of good arms," Chandler said.
Josh Eberly (Virginia Tech) returns among catchers, but the Bucks also added Alex Knicely, who figures to see a lot of time back of the dish. The Bucks also added Taylor Fitzgerald, from Turner Ashby.
The Bucks will be without Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, who had a strong senior season as the second baseman for Bridgewater College this spring as he led the Eagles in RBIs. Navedo hit .365 with a homer and 15 RBIs in 52 at-bats in regular-season play last year in the RCBL for Clover Hill. He will play in the Valley Baseball League for Woodstock this year.
The Bucks also lose infielder Grant Painter (Riverheads), who plans to play for Staunton in the Valley League, according to Chandler.
Returning infielders for the Bucks are Ross French (Emory & Henry), Kevin Kirk (Bridgewater), Luke Shifflett (Alderson-Broaddus in West Virginia) and John Siciliano, a High Point product. Cody Swisher, another Riverheads product, can also play the infield.
Returning outfielders on the roster for the Bucks include Drew Easter, who played at BC; former Radford star Sipe; and Bryce Suters, the Broadway High standout who has signed with JMU.
"Blake may play some infield as well," Chandler said of Sipe, who played for Staunton in the VBL while in college. "We have a lot of versatility with our position players."
Chandler said Suters benefited last year from being around older players and that he rose to the level of play.
"I think last year was good for him to be with us," Chandler said. "A lot of our players played college ball or at a high level. For him to be around and see the mental side of it; he has most of the physical side [down]. I think it has helped him. I am excited to have him back."
As for the RCBL this year, Chandler isn't sure what to expect. His team was 12-9 in regular-season play before being knocked out of the playoffs by the rival Reds in 2020.
"I don't really pay attention to what other teams are doing," Chandler said. "I just focus on what we are doing. We are excited to have the fans back. We are ready to get after it."
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins this Saturday.
