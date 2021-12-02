George Washington handed James Madison its third consecutive loss away from home as the Colonials held on for a 54-50 victory Thursday night in Washington DC.
Nya Lok scored a team-high 15 points to lead George Washington (5-3) as the Colonials stretched the lead to seven points at one point in the fourth quarter, but never could run away from the Dukes (3-4) who continued to struggle shooting from the outside.
Kiki Jefferson scored 20 points to lead JMU, but the Dukes finished just 2-for-15 from 3-point range. Anna Goodman added 10 points and Jaylin Carodine had 12 rebounds for the Dukes, who play again Sunday at North Carolina.
James Madison 15 8 13 14 — 50
George Washington 16 12 16 10 — 54
JAMES MADISON (50) — Jefferson 6 8-8 20, Goodman 5 0-2 10, Carodine 1 1-2 3, Hazell 3 0-2 6, Green 2 0-0 5, Neff 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 10-15 50.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (54) — Frames 3 0-0 8, Webster 2 2-2 7, Gingras 3 2-2 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 0-0 6, Lok 5 2-2 15, Taiwo 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 8-10 54.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 2 (Neff, Green), George Washington 6 (Lok 3, Frames 2, Webster 1).
In other local sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Luray 63, Mountain View 23: In Quicksburg, Emilee Weakley had 30 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as Luray rolled to a 63-23 rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View.
Jaidyn McClung added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Amber Tharpe had a pair of 3s for six points and Maggie Foltz also had a pair of treys for six points.
Alicia Bare led the Generals (1-1, 0-1 Bull Run) with eight points while Mya Councill added five.
Luray 22 21 13 7 — 63
Mountain View 4 1 8 10 — 23
LURAY (63) — Foltz 2 0-0 6, Weakley 12 2-4 30, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 2 3-4 8, Owens 1 2-3 4, Bly 2 1-2 5, Vile 1 0-0 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Donovan 1 0-0 2, Tharpe 2 0-0 6, Belton 0 0-0 0, Forder 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-13 63.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (23) — Manning 1 0-0 3, Councill 1 2-5 5, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Franklin 0 3-5 3, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 1 0-1 2, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 2 4-5 8. Totals 6 9-16 23.
3-Point Goals — Luray 9 Weakley 4, Foltz 2, Tharpe 2, McClung), Mountain View 2 (Manning, Councill).
