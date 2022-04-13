No. 11 James Madison continued to roll on the women’s lacrosse field as the Dukes crushed visiting Liberty 22-3 Wednesday evening at Sentara Park.
JMU (10-4) recorded its seventh straight victory and set a season high for goals for the third game in a row. The Dukes outshot Liberty (8-6) 35-19 and won 21 of 28 draw controls while 12 different JMU players found the back of the net.
Isabella Peterson continued to play at an All-American level for the Dukes, scoring five goals and winning eight draw controls, both team highs. Kasey Knobloch and Tai Jankowski each had two goals and two assists for JMU while Katie Checkosky had a goal and three assists.
Molly Dougherty started in goal for the Dukes, recording four saves in the first half before heading to the bench to start the third quarter with JMU leading 14-2. Kat Buchanan played most of the rest of the game in the cage, stopping six shots and allowing one goal before freshman Adanya Moyer played the final 5:41, making a save.
The Dukes return to the field Saturday at home against William & Mary. In other area college sports action:
Softball
Bridgewater 9, No. 12 Roanoke 0: In Bridgewater, Kaitlyn Tirona had a home run while Brooklynn Fridley had two doubles to lead the Eagles (20-14, 10-4) to a victory, splitting a doubleheader with the nationally-ranked Maroons and staying within a game of Randolph-Macon atop the ODAC standings.
Emma Killion threw five shutout innings in the circle, striking out one, to pick up the victory in Game 2.
Earlier in the day, Roanoke pulled out a 5-4 victory. Sarah Wimer had a homer in the loss for the Eagles.
Shenandoah 5, Eastern Mennonite 4: In Harrisonburg, Danielle McNeill had a double and a triple to lead Shenandoah to a nine-inning victory in the second game of an ODAC doubleheader. Grace Fravel had a double and an RBI to pace the Royals.
EMU fared better in Game 1, scoring a 7-3 victory. Fravel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the victory.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 25, Randolph 4: In Bridgewater, Trevor McClelland had three goals and an assist while Connor McLean added a goal and three assists to lead the Eagles to an easy victory.
Robbie Noyes played the first half, allowing one goal and stopping two shots to pick up the win in the cage for Bridgewater, which improved to 9-5 and 4-3 in the ODAC.
