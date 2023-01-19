There were 11 lead changes and nine ties, and neither team led by more than five until the final frame, but one late run proved to be the difference on Wednesday inside Nininger Hall.
Randolph-Macon used a gut-punching 16-0 fourth-quarter run to open up a double-digit lead and never relinquished it from there, defeating Bridgewater 57-46 in a thrilling back-and-forth battle of two of the top women's basketball teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
BC 6-foot-3 junior Jaden Alsberry was the lone player in double figures, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting while snagging three rebounds, dishing out two assists, and adding a block.
Freshman guard Riley Corcoran finished with nine points, five boards, and a pair of assists for the Eagles, while Abby Freeman and Rosemary Pierson scored six points off the bench.
Erika Nettles was solid with five points, five boards, and two steals for Bridgewater, while India Dailey had five points and a trio of rebounds, and Spotswood alum Abby Branner scored four.
Wilson Memorial alum Cheridan Hatfield had 11 points, four assists, and three steals for RMC.
The Eagles (12-3, 7-2 ODAC), who had a four-game losing streak snapped with the setback, will be back inside Nininger on Saturday as they host conference foe Guilford for a 2 p.m. tip.
Randolph-Macon 13 13 15 16 — 57
Bridgewater 12 14 14 6 — 46
RANDOLPH-MACON (57) —- Byers 0 0-0 0, Pasqualone 0 0-0 0, Velez 0 1-2 1, Conrad 3 0-0 9, Kagey 7 1-2 15, Miller 4 0-2 9, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Elkins 3 1-4 7, Hatfield 4 2-2 11, Park 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-12 57.
BRIDGEWATER (46) — Dailey 2 0-0 5, Corcoran 3 3-4 9, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Nettles 2 1-4 5, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Pierson 3 0-2 6, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 4 3-4 11, Branner 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-14 46.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 6 (Conrad 3, Miller, Hatfield, Park), Bridgewater (Dailey).
In other college sports:
Men's Basketball
Mary Washington 89, Eastern Mennonite 71: Inside Yoder Arena on Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite dropped its third straight with a non-conference loss to Mary Washington.
Continuing to impress for the Royals was Mark Burkholder with 19 points and eight rebounds, while guard Andre Pacheco scored 12 points and dished out four assists off the bench.
Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School graduate, came off the bench and scored 10 points while dishing out three assists, while forward CJ McCord totaled nine points.
EMU point guard DaiJordan Brown finished with eight points and five assists in the loss, while Julian Hagerman, his backcourt mate, totaled 11 points and had a pair of rebounds.
The Royals (5-12) are back in action Saturday against ODAC foe Averett in Harrisonburg.
Mary Washington 46 43 — 89
Eastern Mennonite 36 35 — 71
MARY WASHINGTON (89) — Cook 8 0-0 22, Blue 1 3-3 5, Davis 2 0-0 6, McGravy 2 0-0 5, Prosis 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0, A. Rowson 0 0-0 0, G. Rowson 7 5-7 22, Prock 5 0-0 13, Aghayere 5 1-3 11. Totals 32 9-13 89.
EASTERN MENNONITE (71) — Brown 3 0-0 8, Mahlong 4 0-0 10, Burkholder 6 4-4 19, Pacheco 3 3-4 12, McCord 3 2-2 9, Hagerman 4 0-0 11, Watlington 1 0-0 2, Pradales 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-10 71.
3-Point Goals — Mary Washington 16 (Cook 6, G. Rowson 3, Prock 3, Davis 2, McGravy, Prosis), Eastern Mennonite 14 (Burkholder 3, Pacheco 3, Hagerman 3, Brown 2, Mahlong 2, McCord).
Randolph-Macon 62, Bridgewater 41: Alec Topper's double-double of 12 points and 12 boards wasn't enough for Bridgewater in an ODAC loss to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
Forward Landon Hawes added 11 points and eight boards for the Eagles, while Liam Caswell finished with six points, and point guard Shod Smith added five points and three steals.
Bridgewater (8-8, 3-4 ODAC) will host conference opponent Ferrum on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bridgewater 26 15 – 41
Randolph-Macon 33 29 — 62
BRIDGEWATER (41) — Ward 0 0-0 0, Vetter 0 0-0 0, Ballou 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 1-2 5, Haes 4 2-3 11, Dillon 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 0 0-0 0, Topper 3 4-4 12, Caswell 1 3-3 6, Dunlap 1 1-2 3, Schott 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Hawk 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-14 41.
RANDOLPH-MACON (62) — Dalli 0 0-0 0, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Pulley Jr. 1 0-2 2, Coble 3 0-0 9, Mallory 7 4-5 18, Payne 2 0-0 6, Keener 1 0-0 2, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Joyce 0 0-0 0, Talbert 9 0-0 18, Mbangue 0 2-2 2, Ally 0 0-0 0, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-31.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 4 (Topper 2, Hawes, Caswell), Randolph-Macon 6 (Coble 3, Payne, Robinson).
Mary Baldwin 66, Southern Virginia 60: Jaden Ignacio had 21 points, and Quentin Hart had 16 as Mary Baldwin topped USA South foe Southern Virginia on Wednesday in Buena Vista.
Brandon Stoudamire added 19 points off the bench for the Squirrels (9-8, 4-1 USA South).
Mary Baldwin returns to action Saturday, hosting conference opponent N.C. Wesleyan at 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin 33 33 — 66
Southern Virginia 23 37 — 60
MARY BALDWIN (66) — Ignacio 6 6-7 21, Asbury 0 0-0 0, Ogle 0 0-0 0, Barbour 2 0-0 6, Hart 6 0-0 16, Sloan 0 0-0 0, Malott 0 1-2 1, Fraley 0 0-0 0, Brun 1 1-2 3, Stoudamire 6 6-11 19. Totals 21 14-22 66.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (60) — Baker 7 1-2 15, Robertson 5 0-1 10, Kenedy 1 3-4 5, Tapia 0 0-0 0, Connolly 0 3-4 3, Olson 6 4-6 16, Ibsen 0 0-0 0, Kartchner 5 1-2 11. Totals 24 12-19 60.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 10 (Hart 4, Ignacio 3, Barbour 2, Stoudamire).
Women's Basketball
Greensboro 109, Mary Baldwin 59: On Wednesday, Mary Baldwin's losing streak extended to nine games with a USA South blowout loss at the hands of Greensboro in Staunton.
Mekayla Clarke led the Squirrels with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while A'Cetta Farrait finished with 18 points and four rebounds in the setback.
Forward Codie Heilig also chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds for MBU.
The Squirrels (1-15, 1-8 USA South) return home Saturday to host N.C. Wesleyan at 4:30 p.m.
Greensboro 23 26 32 28 — 109
Mary Baldwin 20 11 14 14 — 59
GREENSBORO (109) — Hooker 2 0-0 5, Livingston 7 0-0 17, Barrino 3 1-2 7, Jennings 4 5-8 16, Atwater 1 2-2 4, Whiteside 1 0-0 2, Mason 6 0-0 18, Siaderiona Oliver 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 0-1 10, Legette 7 3-4 18, Palmore 3 2-2 8, Siaderiel Oliver 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 41 13-19 109.
MARY BALDWIN (59) — Clarke 7 5-6 19, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Garner 0 1-2 1, Knight 0 0-2 0, Gilmore 0 4-4 4, Farrait 7 4-4 18, Heilig 7 1-2 15. Totals 22 15-20 59.
3-Point Goals — Greensboro 14 (Mason 6, Livingston 3, Mason 3, Hooker, Legette).
BC's Randolph Earns All-State Honors
Bridgewater women's soccer standout Hanna Randolph was selected to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State First Team for the fourth consecutive year Thursday.
Randolph earned all-state honors for the fifth time in her career and the fourth time on the first team. She adds another accolade to an outstanding career at BC where she grabbed two ODAC Player of the Year titles, five first-team All-ODAC honors, and five all-region selections.
The Woodbridge native capped off her career with six goals and six assists this season, moving her to seventh in program history in goals and second in assists. Randolph also broke the program record in games played and starts with 88 and 85, respectively.
JMU's Arnold Grabs In-State Award
James Madison men's soccer freshman Cameron Arnold was named the VASID Co-Rookie of the Year, highlighting six dukes on the university division's all-state team on Wednesday.
Arnold becomes the fourth VaSID Rookie of the Year recipient for the Dukes in program history, while the six All-State selections are the most since 2019. Arnold, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg, and redshirt sophomore Alex Krakowiak were all named to the first team, while redshirt senior Melker Anshelm, redshirt sophomore Josiah Blanton and freshman Sebastian Conlon were tabbed to the second team.
