The 2020 NFL Draft set an all-time low mark for selections from the FCS.
James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was one of only six picks from the subdivision over the course of the seven-round event this past week. The previous low was set in 2003 when there were 12 FCS products picked.
DiNucci, taken on Saturday by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round, and Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, chosen in the fifth round by the Houston Texans, were the only two Colonial Athletic Association players picked. The Missouri Valley Conference produced two draftees as well – Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, a second-round selection of the Carolina Panthers, and North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka, a seventh-round choice of the Denver Broncos.
The New Orleans Saints traded up to take Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round and the Chicago Bears selected Tennessee State offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons in the seventh round.
Around Virginia
Colleges in the Commonwealth produced five NFL draft picks, with DiNucci being the last of the selections.
Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was a third-round choice of the New England Patriots on Friday. The Washington Redskins snatched Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round on Saturday, and Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed and cornerback Bryce Hall followed shortly after in the fifth round. Reed went to the Los Angeles Chargers and Hall landed with the New York Jets.
