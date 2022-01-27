The sight was something James Madison didn’t want to see as Drexel jumped out of the gate firing from deep.
It seemed as if the Dragons wouldn’t miss from beyond the arc, making seven of their first nine attempts from long range in the first half on Thursday night.
After Drexel’s hot start from deep, it cooled down to end the half, though, making just four of its final 10 attempts in the period. The Dukes were able to control the 3-point line in the second half, only allowing the Dragons to knock down one triple, but a 50-percent clip from deep handed Drexel a 88-82 win.
“Some of the shots they took, they were pretty much open,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said of Drexel’s hot start. “Defensively, we’re not there right now. We’ve got injuries, but that don’t mean anything, still got to fight through it. It’s basketball.”
The first-half offensive outburst mirrored what William and Mary and Elon were able to do against the Dukes, but this time JMU was able to hang around with the Dragons.
Instead of falling behind by 20 points in the first 20 minutes like they did against the Tribe, the Dukes kept it close, trailing by just three at the break.
“We’re having trouble guarding the ball,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said of the 3-point defense. “We’re probably getting overextended and we’re giving up getting beat off the dribble, which causes overhelp. … Then we’re getting put in rotations and long closeouts.”
The Dukes were able to keep it tight against the Dragons with efficient shooting from deep themselves, starting 4-for-4 from long range and finishing 6-of-10 in the first 20 minutes.
JMU went to a three-quarter court pressure in the second half defensively, finding success in keeping Drexel off the 3-point line. The Dragons went just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc in the second half.
The lack of Dragon 3-pointers in the second half held steady with the Dukes’ trend of clamping down in the final 20 minutes. JMU only allowed William and Mary to make four triples and Elon to convert five in the second half of each of the contests.
Though Drexel’s 3-pointer’s were limited in the second half, they made them when they needed to stop JMU’s momentum and extend the lead, just like Elon did. The Dukes were able to pull within four before Coletrane Washington knocked down an open trey, pushing the Dragons’ lead to seven.
Washington’s 3-pointer sparked a 6-0 Drexel run, extending its lead to 10 late in the contest. The run gave the Dragons enough of a lead down the stretch to hold on for the win.
JMU’s 3-point defense was stellar during non-conference play, only allowing two teams to eclipse 40 percent from beyond the arc, including holding Virginia to 15 percent. Through seven games of Colonial Athletic Association play, the Dukes have allowed three teams to do it.
“Right now, we haven’t been able to put our finger on matching defensive personnel on matching our scheme,” Byington said. “It’s just not fitting the way it was early.”
Byington said the defensive scheme and personnel aren’t matching up as of late, leading to teams finding success offensively.
“It’s a lot of the same things that we were doing early. … we’re not doing the same things with some of the guys,” Byington said. “We’re going to have to make changes. We are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.