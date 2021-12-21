As JMU begins its transition to the FBS next season, it will soon be able to compete in bowl games at the end of the season.
The Dukes could become bowl eligible for the 2023 season if they schedule five FBS opponents at home next season. The Sun Belt has offered to give them four of the required five, so JMU is still searching for a fifth to make the transition to the FBS only one year instead of two.
While in transition, JMU will not be bowl eligible and cannot compete for the Sun Belt conference title, dashing the team’s chances to play in the College Football Playoff during the period.
Joining JMU as new members of the Sun Belt are Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — all from Conference USA. Those three programs are already playing at the FBS level and are making an effort to become Sun Belt members next season, instead of the 2023 season.
Here’s how current, and future, Sun Belt conference members fared in their bowl games this season:
Current Members:
Appalachian State (10-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) — Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
The Mountaineers, who lost to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game, had their six-game bowl winning streak snapped by Western Kentucky in a 59-38 loss on Saturday.
App State’s winning streak was the longest in the country, as they were undefeated in their first six bowl games in program history.
The Mountaineers faced prolific WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe, who set the NCAA Division I record for single-season touchdowns (61) in the bowl, breaking former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s record.
App State trailed by a score at the half before WKU outscored the Mountaineers 21-7 in the third quarter, creating a deficit too large to come back from.
Chase Brice led the Mountaineers on 15-of-23 passing for 317 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Zappe broke the NCAA single-season touchdowns record on 33-of-47 passing for 422 yards and six scores.
Coastal Carolina (11-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) — Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
The Chanticleers found themselves in a slugfest with Northern Illinois, but they made a defensive stand as time expired to win the program’s first bowl game 47-41 on Friday.
Coastal Carolina’s defense stopped the NIU offense on its final three possessions, forcing a turnover on downs, a fumble and a game-winning tackle at the 4-yard line in the waning seconds to secure the victory.
Offense wasn’t an issue for either team in the game, combining for 1,030 total yards, including Coastal Carolina’s 514 total yards of offense. The Chanticleers were led by Grayson McCall, who threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-30 passing.
Braydon Bennett logged six carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns to pace Coastal Carolina’s rushing attack.
The bowl win gave Coastal Carolina its 11th win of the season, matching a program-best 11 FBS wins in 2020. The Chanticleers are a combined 22-3 over the last two seasons.
Georgia State (7-6, 6-2 Sun Belt) — Taxact Camellia Bowl
The Panthers won six of their last seven games to become bowl eligible, including a program-best sixth Sun Belt win in a season.
Georgia State will face Ball State in the lone bowl game on Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama, on ESPN at 2 p.m. The Panthers are searching for their first eight-win season in program history
The Panthers are led by quarterback Darren Grainger, who’s thrown for 1,512 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, while adding 548 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.
Louisiana (13-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
The No. 16 Ragin’ Cajuns ended the Billy Napier era with a Sun Belt Championship win over App State and kicked off Michael Desormeaux’s reign as head coach with a bowl victory in the team’s home state.
Louisiana knocked off future Sun Belt foe Marshall 36-21 at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
The win marked the 13th straight win for the Ragin’ Cajuns since losing their season opener at Texas in September. The winning streak is now tied for the longest active in the FBS, matching No. 4 Cincinnati's undefeated 13-0 mark.
Emani Bailey led the Louisiana offense on the ground with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Levi Lewis added 270 yards through the air and a touchdown on 19-of-31 passing.
The win marked the Ragin’ Cajuns’ third-straight bowl victory and the team is now 6-3 in bowl games in program history.
Future Members:
Marshall (7-6, 5-3 C-USA) — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali logged a program bowl-record 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Thundering Herd lost to No. 16 Louisiana 36-21 on Sunday.
Ali broke the previous program record of 152 yards, which stood since 1997. Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells finished with 99 yards and an interception on 15-of-26 passing.
Marshall entered the bowl game with the highest winning percentage in bowl games among teams that have made at least seven appearances (.750).
Old Dominion (6-7, 5-3 C-USA) — Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion's turnaround season came to a close in its first bowl game since 2016, falling to Tulsa 30-17 on Monday afternoon.
The Monarchs, who went 1-11 in 2019 and didn't play last season during the COVID-19 pandemic, won their last five games of the season to become bowl eligible under head coach Ricky Rahne.
ODU opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the team’s fast start was matched by Tulsa, who scored on its first possession. Tulsa led by a touchdown at the half and never looked back.
Hayden Wolff was 19-of-28 passing for 176 yards and an interception for ODU. Blake Watson rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to finish the season with 1,112 rushing yards for the season, third-most in a single season in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.