CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wants to make every possible stop. He also knows it’s not that easy when working out against Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, and he makes sure to pull aside frustrated defensive teammates to tell them so.
“Not every quarterback in the ACC can throw like that,” Gemmel said he tells them.
Maybe not, but the challenges likely won’t get much easier on game days either considering the wealth of starting experience returning at quarterback throughout the Atlantic Coast Conference. In all, 13 of 14 teams return a quarterback with starting experience, with Duke the exception.
Besides Howell, Miami star D’Eriq King is back for a sixth college season after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s bowl game. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham ranked in the top 25 in the FBS in passing efficiency, while Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman all ranked among the top 30 in the FBS for passing yardage per game.
“There’s no question about it, quarterbacks are going to be ahead in the ballgame,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Wednesday during ACC footall media days. "I just know where Kenny was and where Kenny’s going to be. I see a better football player, and it’s going to be the same case for everybody.”
Virginia brings back junior Brennan Armstrong, whose six games with at least 200 passing yards and 45 rushing yards were tied for the most in FBS. Virginia Tech fourth-year junior Braxton Burmeister, who began his career at Oregon, went 3-1 as the Hokies’ starter last fall.
“Braxton is – he’ll probably get mad at me for saying this – but he's probably one of the top three or four athletes on the entire team,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He’d say one or two, but I’m going to say three or four. He has played as a young player, played some last year and he’s got a chance to be really, really explosive. We need to continue to find a way to share that load, though, out of the tailback room. But Braxton is an accomplished thrower of the ball as well. I feel better about that part of it than I have in some time.”
Armstrong said he’s more comfortable in the Cavaliers’ system entering his second season as a starter.
“Just games under my belt. I think games under my belt helps a lot,” he said. “And it’s just a huge jump from first to second year already, just through spring ball, having that time with the receivers, just the guys. So yeah, just a lot, lot more comfortable.”
At the minimum, it sets the stage for the ACC to have a fast start offensively and make life difficult for defenses against quarterbacks who have seen plenty of reps, coverages and schemes.
Even younger guys like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei — who is replacing No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence — and North Carolina State’s Devin Leary have thrived in limited but meaningful game action.
Narduzzi, a former defensive coordinator, noted at least one positive for defensive coaches in facing the challenge of slowing those quarterbacks: At least there is plenty of tape available to study compared to having a league full of unknown new starters.
Howell headlines the ACC class after powering the Tar Heels’ high-scoring attack for two seasons. He has started 25 games and has been the perfect fit in Phil Longo’s scheme in pushing the ball downfield yet avoiding major mistakes, throwing just 14 interceptions in 770 attempts (1.8%).
UNC coach Mack Brown has already indicated this will likely be the quarterback’s final season before pursuing an NFL career. And Howell will face huge expectations despite losing two 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver to the NFL.
“I’d like to say I don’t think about it, but I see it, I hear about it all the time," Howell said of Heisman Trophy talk. “When you look back at the last few Heisman winners, it’s usually the best player on the best team that wins the trophy. My main goal is to just give my team everything I’ve got, not worry about the Heisman Trophy, not worry about the NFL.”
