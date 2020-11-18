The Atlantic Coast Conference has something to boast about.
In this pandemic-plagued college football season, schools in the ACC have combined to play more games than any other league to this point.
“Starting earlier has been more beneficial and it’s given us a little more flexibility in the schedule,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I don’t know how it’s going to play out in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 with the delayed start. They’re going to be on a little bit of a time crunch here.”
Fuente would know, too.
He already dealt with coronavirus cases and contact tracing within his program, which forced its rivalry game with Virginia to be postponed from Sept. 19 to Dec. 12. Additionally, the Hokies had to play shorthanded because of the same issues in their season-opening win at N.C. State, a game that was pushed back from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 because the Wolfpack were having similar COVID-19 problems.
But since then Virginia Tech is 4-4 and has played eight times, and UVa has played seven games, which is tied for the fewest in the conference along with Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. Boston College leads the league with nine games in the books.
And through this past weekend, 65 contests – conference and non-conference – involving ACC programs have been completed. The next highest number of games played by another Power Five league follows with the Southeastern Conference’s 43 and then the Big 12’s 39. And like Fuente alluded to, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are way behind considering the Big Ten didn’t kick off until late last month and the Pac-12 didn’t begin until earlier this month.
“I’m encouraged of what the commitment level of young people shows,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And organizations. I had a long talk with [Louisville coach] Scott Satterfield before [UVa’s win over the Cardinals on Saturday] and we’ve never seen anything like it and it’s just refreshing to be able to talk to someone else in the same seat. [Miami coach] Manny Diaz has been a little bit more outspoken in terms of how it’s game day every day, but the uncertainty swirls around each and every week. But really the commitment to the protocols is real.”
The ACC requires players, coaches and other staffers with each team to be tested three times per week for the coronavirus. And anyone that tests positive for it must sit out a minimum of 10 days. Most notably, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick come spring, missed two games after testing positive for the virus.
Contact tracing can also keep players and coaches out of practices and games.
“We deal with uncertainty every day,” Fuente said. “I took my 30th COVID test [Monday]. Hopefully, I’ll get the text message like I’ve gotten 29 times before that says I get to keep coming to work. You can imagine all of our players and staff. You either get a text that’s good or a phone call that’s bad, so we’re all dealing with uncertainty on a daily basis. This thing hasn’t gone away and I think our guys have done a great job of handling it. And can’t approach this week with any different mindset. None of us know, really, that we’ll get to come to work tomorrow.”
Said Mendenhall: “It’s exhausting and it takes more discipline. And so, yes I’m surprised, which then led me to be encouraged, which then provides hope and optimism to really what any of us can do when we set our minds to it. And right now, I’m not even talking about outcome. Just accomplishing what we have so far as a league I think is pretty impressive.”
At the Group of Five level, Conference USA teams have combined to play more games (58) than another Group of Five league.
Cavs Not Overlooking FCS Foe
Maybe it’s because Virginia’s roster features five transfers from the FCS or that Mendenhall spent time in the subdivision.
But UVa isn’t looking past Abilene Christian of the FCS, which visits Scott Stadium on Saturday, as the Cavaliers (3-4) try to climb back to .500 for the first time since early October.
“We’re anxious for the challenge,” Mendenhall said.
Abilene Christian (1-4), a member of the Southland Conference, scrapped together an eight-game slate for this fall. Though, two contests were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the Wildcats have already played two other FBS opponents. They fell to UTEP and Army earlier this fall. Their lone win came against Mercer.
“Having coached at the I-AA level and being a junior college coach,” Mendenhall said, “and working my way through different leagues, I learned really early on the quality of coaching isn’t level specific. I’ve seen amazing high school coaches and I visited some professional facilities where I wasn’t that impressed. Same thing with the different levels of college football, so I think the coaching is very strong. I think the schemes are very sound.”
Mendenhall was a secondary and co-defensive coordinator at Northern Arizona in the early 1990s before rising up the ranks.
“Normally, the biggest difference is the depth of players in the roster and the quality of players throughout the entire roster,” he said. “Then you’ll see players at any given spot where you’d say ‘man, that’s impressive’, and this is no different. I’m impressed with the scheme, with the strategy and with the overall, the way the program is run.”
VT’s Taylor Made Two Adjustments
Devin Taylor has made two significant adjustments successfully so far.
The senior transfer from FCS Illinois State has adapted well to competing in the ACC with Virginia Tech. He’s also slid from cornerback to safety in the process.
“At safety you really have to be in the run fit a lot more,” he said. “At corner, I never really thought about anything to do with the run fit … but at safety you’re in the run fit a lot more. You have certain gaps and if you miss a tackle, most of the time it’s a touchdown.”
Taylor registered a season-high 11 tackles in the Hokies’ loss to Miami this past Saturday. For the campaign, he has 36 tackles to go along with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Last fall as a cornerback for Illinois State, he was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.