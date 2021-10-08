The consensus sentiment is they needed to be pushed like they were last weekend – almost to the brink of an unexpected pitfall – in order to learn a little bit more about themselves.
Sure, James Madison undoubtedly would’ve preferred to cruise to a runaway win a week ago at New Hampshire like the Dukes did in their first three contests when they combined to outscore Morehead State, Maine and Weber State 160 to 41. But, coming up with a go-ahead touchdown in the final quarter and a victory-sealing interception with less than two minutes to play to survive UNH, has this version of the Dukes more optimistic about how the rest of their season could unfold.
“The bottom line is, get the W,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “There’s no style points on your final record for wins and I think to be in a pressure-packed situation on the road, that was a great experience to overcome that, because every play was so important there from the fourth quarter on.”
Dukes fifth-year senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said: “We needed it just to let us know that there’s always going to be competition in the [Colonial Athletic Association] no matter who you’re playing and what the numbers are. And we needed it to show us who we really are when it comes time to grind and I think that at the end of the day, we found our true selves and found out what type of football team we are.”
Every successful JMU squad over the last half decade during the program’s run of national prominence played through thrillers against foes so eager to take their crack at the powerhouse Dukes. And this week, they’ll encounter a more suspecting opponent than the last.
On Saturday, No. 3 JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) hosts No. 11 Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA) for a 2 p.m. bout of conference title contenders. The Dukes and the Wildcats have met annually since 1993 with the exception of the condensed spring season earlier this year, and over the past six years, JMU dominated the series for five straight victories while derailing Villanova’s hopes for a league crown.
“JMU has been king of the hill in the CAA for a number of years and everybody wants to knock off the guy on the top of the mountain,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.
The Wildcats may just have enough talent, offensive versatility and experience to do so.
“Villanova has 15 senior starters and these guys have been together a long time,” Cignetti said, “and they’re a really good football team. This is definitely our toughest challenge to date in my mind.”
On defense, the Wildcats have evolved from almost exclusively using their patented 3-3-5 stack to incorporating some 3-4 and some 3-2-6, which could create problems for the Dukes’ young offensive line that gave up three sacks last week as they try identify where Villanova wants to bring pressure from.
Cignetti said Villanova will blitz plenty.
And when the Wildcats have the ball, quarterback Daniel Smith and running back Justin Covington lead the way for a group averaging 38.2 points per game. Smith can run, throw and throw on the run and Covington is a two-time All-CAA selection. Those two allow Ferrante’s offense to seek balance and he said they’ll do that in spite of what the Dukes’ run defense, yielding only 33 yards on the ground per game, is doing this fall.
JMU defensive end Bryce Carter has six tackles for loss and fellow defensive end Isaac Ukwu has five while linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has four.
“We’re going to try to do our normal thing with a balanced attack,” Ferrante said. “We’re not just going to come in there and then all of a sudden because of what they’ve been able to do in previous weeks against the run, abandon our run game. We’re going to try to go in there and execute what it is from a game-plan perspective and we’re going to have to do it against a real experienced defense.”
Covington said Villanova is confident in its plan, and that its past trips to Bridgeforth Stadium with this being the third in the last five seasons, have the Wildcats prepared for the atmosphere that intimidates so many opponents on their visit to Harrisonburg.
Tickets for the matchup of nationally-ranked teams are sold out.
“It’ll get really loud,” Covington said. “When they score, they’ll throw the streamers onto the benches and it’s a good environment, so it’s one of those environments that you embrace. You want to play against JMU and all their fans, so it’s a great environment and we’re looking forward to it, looking forward to the challenge.”
Covington didn’t play in the most recent meeting between the Dukes and the Wildcats two years ago, due to a knee injury. But Cignetti pointed to that game, a 38-24 win for JMU in which the Dukes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Wildcats, as one of those team-defining victories.
“It was a crazy, back and forth game with two really good football teams,” Cignetti said. “I thought that was a big day for our [2019] team with the way we stepped up in the fourth quarter and took that game over. I learned something about our team that day and what kind of team we could be and we went onto have a great season. I think that was a national-championship type team. We just ran into [North Dakota State and] Trey Lance.”
The Coaches: Cignetti is 92-29 in his 11th season as a head coach. He’s 25-3 in his third season at the helm of the Dukes.
Ferrante, who was promoted from longtime assistant under former Villanova coach Andy Talley when Talley retired, is 24-19 in his fifth season guiding the Wildcats.
The Quarterbacks: This contest pits, perhaps, the two best quarterbacks in the CAA against one another.
Smith, a former Campbell transfer, is on the Walter Payton Award watch list and has completed 62.5 percent of his throws for 820 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
“We just got to do a good job of chasing him down,” Carter said of Smith’s scrambling ability.
Dukes sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson is having his best season yet, leading the country with a 74 percent completion rate. He’s thrown for 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to only one interception.
Villanova cornerback Christian Benford called Johnson, “a great quarterback.” Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown toss in the fourth quarter to wide receiver Kris Thornton last week against New Hampshire was the game-winning score.
Johnson’s first meaningful college action came against Villanova in 2016, when he was called on as a freshman to replace then-starter Bryan Schor, who had gotten hurt in the second quarter. Johnson’s strong showing in the fourth quarter helped JMU win and clinch a CAA championship.
Series History: JMU holds a 17-11 mark against Villanova to lead the series that dates back to when the programs were in the Yankee Conference.
One-On-One To Watch: Johnson’s two most trusted targets are Thornton and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. Thornton leads the team with 30 catches, but Wells Jr. tops the Dukes with 350 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Villanova’s best cornerback is Benford, a two-time All-CAA pick, and odds are he’ll be matched up with Wells Jr. on the outside in a critical one-on-one battle.
“I’ll give respect where respect is due,” Benford said. “They have a great offense, great receiving core, great quarterback and great run game.”
Since Villanova often blitzes, Benford will be left in single coverage against Wells Jr. Depending on who wins that one-on-one tilt most frequently, either Benford or Wells Jr. could determine how well the Wildcats’ defense or Dukes’ offense performs.
Minimizing Penalties: The Dukes would like to clean up its penalties this week, Cignetti said.
JMU averages 7.5 penalties per game, which is 96th worst nationally, and 64.7 penalty yards per game, which is 97th worst in the FCS.
“We have a goal of one [penalty] in 30 plays on offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “We have achieved that goal a few times. Interestingly, every season since I’ve been at JMU – two full seasons at least – we’ve finished in the middle of the pack for penalties. So, we finished fifth or sixth, something in that area. ... But we want to play a nice clean game and eliminate undisciplined penalties.”
Don’t Be Surprised If: Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, gets a few more touches than his six carries against New Hampshire. He still isn’t the likely leading ball-carrier for the Dukes, though, as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him out the first three weeks of the campaign.
Third-year sophomore running back Latrele Palmer has emerged and did a nice job with a heavy workload last week. He leads JMU with 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
What’s Next: JMU hits the road for a contest next Saturday at rival Richmond while Villanova travels to Albany.
