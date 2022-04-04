In James Madison’s first day in pads this spring, head coach Curt Cignetti saw something from redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese that he hadn’t seen in a while.
The Dukes ran an outside zone play during the team portion of practice and Agyei-Obese found the edge, turned it up field and “spit into the secondary,” according to Cignetti.
“[He] hit it a little differently than I’ve seen in a while, so that was nice to see,” Cignetti said.
Agyei-Obese is back on the field this spring after being limited to just four games last season, dealing with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season before a season-ending lower body injury ended his campaign.
The 6-foot, 195-pound back made his season debut in JMU’s week four matchup against New Hampshire last season before seeing his workload increase against Villanova and Richmond, carrying the ball 20 and 21 times, respectively.
Agyei-Obese logged 83 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova before amassing 72 yards on the ground at Richmond the following week. He added 18 carries for 45 yards at Delaware in late October, which ended up being the last game he suited up for in the 2021 season.
The Frederick, Md., native was then in a boot leading up to the Dukes’ game at Elon before being shut down with an ankle injury and underwent surgery.
Five months later, Agyei-Obese returned to Bridgeforth Stadium during the team’s spring practices after obtaining a redshirt waiver, allowing him to play for a sixth and final season of college football.
“Honestly, it just feels amazing to just be on the field,” Agyei-Obese said. “You can’t take football for granted — you never know when it’s going to be your last play.”
Not only did Agyei-Obese return for one final go to finish his career on the field, but he said he thinks it will help set him up for the NFL after the season.
Agyei-Obese has had his left ankle taped up during the team’s padded practices, but outside of that, it would be hard to tell he missed most of last season. The veteran running back has been taking first team reps in most of the Dukes’ drills through the first five practices, showing flashes of the back he was before the injruy.
The process to getting back on the field was “a little hard at the beginning,” Agyei-Obese said.
“I won’t say it was a smooth recovery, but I would say that things were going well throughout,” Agyei-Obese. “I actually was recovering faster than usual, but it was a struggle getting my feet back under me, just getting strength back in the ankle, being able to jump off the ankle by itself and stuff.”
While he was recovering from his injury, Agyei-Obese made sure to stay around the team, learning from what the other running backs were doing, even if it was from the sideline.
Agyei-Obese was able to see how the Dukes’ other running backs — Latrele Palmer and Soloman Vanhorse — moved on the field and he said he was able to use that information when he put his cleats back on this spring.
“I used to talk to them with they came off the field and conversate with them,” Agyei-Obese said. “Now I can see the same things that they were seeing out there and I can use that to help me on the field as well.”
Agyei-Obese has taken more of a leadership role on the team this spring, leading the Dukes’ pre-practice jumping jacks on Saturday morning. He said he’s been more of a vocal leader in the running backs room and now wants to transition that to being a leader of the entire offense.
This spring isn’t just a time for Agyei-Obese to work on his leadership skills, but it’s also a time for him to get his “edge” back.
“This spring is very important to me, especially after losing last season,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’ve been seeing myself being better with reactions and cuts and stuff like that, but I’m working towards getting a little extra edge.”
As Agyei-Obese works to return to his game-shape self, he also has his sights set on the fall and the Dukes’ transition to the Sun Belt, which serves as extra motivation.
“It’s exciting, like a fire’s been lit under me,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’m excited to have some new competition and I’m just excited to show what JMU can do.”
