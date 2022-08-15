Percy Agyei-Obese wasn’t used to what he went through last fall as injuries riddled his senior season.
First the 6-foot, 213-pound running back was playing with an injury during the fourth quarter of James Madison’s FCS semifinal loss at Sam Houston, which led to a pulled hamstring over the summer a year ago. That resulted in missing the first three games of the season last fall.
When he returned, it wasn’t for long.
Four games into his return to the field, the Dukes’ top back went down with another injury, just this time it was more severe — he needed surgery on his ankle after injuring it during JMU's game at Delaware. His season was over.
During the 2019 season, Agyei-Obese had rushed for a career-best 1,216 yards with 19 touchdowns and followed it up with another 717 yards in seven games during the COVID-shortened spring season in 2021.
But there he was, sidelined after rushing for just 221 yards and two scores with his first major injury of his football career.
“It pretty much sucked,” Agyei-Obese said. “I was going out every day, seeing my brothers out there working and stuff and it sucked not being able to be out there working with them.”
Agyei-Obese was the engine that the running back room followed, but soon enough his ability to impact the game on the field was taken away from him. He was on the sideline each day, but instead of taking a handoff from quarterback Cole Johnson, Agyei-Obese was trying to help the other running backs in any way he could.
He’d talk to Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse with any questions that they might have had to help them get ready for each game. Agyei-Obese’s role went from the top running back to practically the assistant running backs coach each week.
During his time on the sideline without a gold JMU helmet or pads on, Agyei-Obese became hungrier to get back on the field. His motivation to rehab his ankle and to return to the backfield skyrocketed.
“It helped me develop an edge,” Agyei-Obese said. “It helped me realize how much I love the game of football, how much I cherish the game. Now every time I go out there, it’s 100 percent because I got to stay focused on it.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti called Agyei-Obese a “gamer” and said that when its time to play, the running back turns it on to another level.
“His juices start to go,” Cignetti said. “He thrives on competition and he wants the ball in those situations. He’s the kind of guy that wants the ball 40 times a game. It’s because he’s got that fire burning in his belly.”
Agyei-Obese couldn’t use that fire on the field, but he was determined to put his helmet and shoulder pads back on, so he took that same drive into the rehab process.
It didn’t take a whole lot to motivate Agyei-Obese to do what he needed to do to get back on the field, said redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, who’s also the running back’s roommate.
“Percy’s the type of person that’s self-motivated,” Thornton said. “He’s been motivating himself, knowing that when he gets back on the field, he’s going to be back to 100 percent. Knowing he’s going to be back to his old self and doing what he did back in the 2019 season.”
Agyei-Obese spent almost every day in the JMU training room inside the Robert & Frances Plecker Athletic Performance Center working with the staff to rehab his injury. The training staff worked to strengthen both his ankle and his hamstring using different machines and treatment methods to get him back running again.
From there, it was working on running drills to get his feet back under him. Soon enough, Agyei-Obese was back on the field for spring practice in March.
Agyei-Obese returned to the field during the Dukes’ spring practices, though he wasn’t at a full-go for those 15 days, he showed flashes of his usual self. In the spring game, he utilized the carries he got to show even more flashes of his downhill running.
Afterwards, former JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who’s now at Texas, was excited to see Agyei-Obese back on the field.
“Percy’s back. Percy’s back,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “He’s locked in and focused. He’s running hard and looking good. You can just see he has a different mentality. It’s good to see him getting back in his bag and I’m really excited for him.”
Through his rehab process, Agyei-Obese said he learned to take care of his body more. He didn’t want to risk another injury heading into his sixth and final season with the Dukes. Agyei-Obese researched ways to keep himself on the field, different exercises that he could do to prevent future injuries.
That led to stretching every day with a set of exercises as well as taking yoga and pilates classes to keep strengthening his soft tissue that prevented him from playing part of last season.
“I want to take care of my body,” Agyei-Obese said. “I want to make sure I’m feeling good, so I’m doing more for my body. I’m investing in myself more. That’s what I realized mentally that I had to do: I had to invest in myself more.”
With the focus on investing in himself, Agyei-Obese turned it up a notch this offseason in the weight room. From January to the beginning of August, the running back added 23 pounds of muscle and got down to eight percent body fat.
The added weight is a positive sign for Agyei-Obese to see since he got down to 187 pounds after his ankle surgery. Now he’s up to 213 pounds, the most he’s weighed since joining the Dukes in 2017.
Cignetti said strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings thought Agyei-Obese was moving the best he’s ever seen him move this summer.
For Agyei-Obese, with a retooled body, he feels a major difference.
“I have more confidence,” Agyei-Obese said. “My body feels really good. My body feels more mobile. I’m able to do more things that I wasn’t able to do before.”
Now Agyei-Obese has an opportunity to become one of the most decorated JMU running backs in program history this fall with the Dukes moving to the Sun Belt Conference. He sits in the top 10 in four career rushing categories: rushing touchdowns (tied for fourth, 31), total touchdowns (tied for sixth, 31), rush attempts (seventh, 535) and rushing yards (ninth, 2,595).
Though he has an opportunity to move his name in the record books, Agyei-Obese has his sights set on helping the team win in its inaugural season at the FBS level.
“I want to make history,” Agyei-Obese said. “This is our first season in the FBS. I want to be etched in the history book. This is the team to do it. We can do it. It’s inspiring to me. I just want to put my best foot forward, take it one day at a time and enjoy the moment and enjoy this last year and win games.”
As the Dukes get set to take on Middle Tennessee in the season opener on Sept. 3, Agyei-Obese is hungry to put his head down and run.
He invested in himself after the worst injury of his football career ended what would have been his senior season. Now Agyei-Obese is ready to show what he’s got left in the tank in his first full slate of games since 2019 and in his final collegiate season with the JMU logo on his helmet.
“I’m approaching this with full force,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’ve been trying to put myself in the best position possible to just play my best ball in the fall. I’m excited for this last season because my last season got stripped. And since this is my last time at JMU, I want to go out with a bang.”
