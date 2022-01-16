Just weeks into the season, Bridgewater women’s basketball coach Jason Alsberry saw the growth.
As sophomore Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, continued to develop into a big-time player for the Eagles, the first-year coach credited a veteran player in forward Erika Nettles for helping her along.
On Saturday, both came up big with double-doubles for Bridgewater in a convincing 79-53 blowout victory over Ferrum in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action inside Nininger Hall.
“We were very happy to earn the win obviously,” Asbells said. “Especially coming out of the COVID break and also having some other injuries. Our team has done a solid job of handling adversity.”
Nettles led the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 ODAC) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 13 rebounds while Alsberry was equally as impressive with 14 points, 14 boards and a trio of blocked shots.
Former Spotswood standout Mary Ruth Shifflett had nine points, four boards, four assists and three steals as she continues to fill the stat sheet for Bridgewater as a key leader for the young squad.
Off the bench for BC, India Dailey scored nine points while Noelle Horton was 3-for-3 from the field for seven points and grabbed five rebounds. Reagan Maynard also scored nine points in the win.
Other contributors for the Eagles included Melanie Pick and Mya Olmeda with five points apiece.
“Our coaches have a great deal of confidence in this group and we are excited about our potential growth by the time the ODAC Tournament rolls around,” Asbell said.
Ferrum 16 10 16 11 — 53
Bridgewater 20 17 17 25 — 79
FERRUM (53) — Cabiness 4 8-11 18, Mangum 2 1-2 5, Miller 2 0-0 5, Felder 0 0-0 0, Dudley 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 2-4 7, Hawkins 7 2-8 16. Totals 18 13-25 53.
BRIDGEWATER (79) — Dailey 3 2-4 9, Olmeda 1 2-2 5, Huskey 1 0-0 2, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 3 2-4 9, Nettles 7 2-3 16, Pick 0 5-6 5, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 5 4-12 14, Shifflett 4 0-0 9, Horton 3 1-1 7, Dietz 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 18-34 79.
3-Point Goals — Ferrum 4 (Cabiness 2, Miller, Martin), Bridgewater 5 (Shifflett, Dietz, Dailey, Olmeda, Maynard).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.