James Madison is handing off the baton inside the Duke Club. But for the school’s athletic fundraising arm, the finish line remains the same and expanding JMU’s donor base remains a top priority.
Cliff Wood, JMU’s senior associate athletic director for development, otherwise known as the head of the Duke Club, is retiring. Earlier this week, Scooter Renkin was promoted to take Wood’s place while another Duke Club staffer, Brad Burgess, is replacing the outgoing Mike Carpenter as the associate athletic director for ticketing and strategic revenue.
“I felt like it was a good time to let them run the show and a good time to let me move back home to Richmond,” Wood, a former executive at CarMax before joining the JMU staff, said. “I feel good about our ability to continue to fundraise, but we are going to have to continue to raise money. The biggest goal I had when I was here was to increase the number of donors we had. That’s going to have to be Scooter’s goal as we go.”
As JMU prepares to make the move to the Sun Belt Conference and jump to FBS-level football — which become official on July 1 — fundraising to finance more scholarships and athletic projects has become an even more critical part of the Dukes’ operations.
JMU began the 2021-22 school year with six percent of alumni donating to the Duke Club, which raises money through contributions for athletic scholarships, facilities and the general sports budget.
That six-percent total was remarkably low for a school that enters the Sun Belt Conference with the largest athletic budget in the 14-team league, around $58 million annually, and a dedicated fanbase. JMU was one of only two Division I schools to lead its conference in attendance in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball this school year.
Virginia and Virginia Tech each receive contributions from more than 20 percent of their graduates while William & Mary’s donor base consists of around 27 percent of its alumni. Locally, Bridgewater College sees about 12 percent of its graduates contribute to athletic funds.
“We have a big fanbase, that doesn’t necessarily translate into a big donor base,” Wood said. “Really moving from a big fanbase to a big donor base has been one of the biggest challenges in my time here. That number, as an alum, is embarrassing. We have needs and I have tried to be as transparent as possible as to what we need. In order to compete at the level we want to compete, it’s going to cost more money.”
Wood said the overall number of donors has been slowly climbing this year. JMU issued the Dukes Rise challenge following a men’s basketball victory against Virginia in December, where a current donor matched contributions for every new Duke Club giver up to $50,000.
Some of the current larger contributors have also increased their giving. But bringing the percentage of alumni active in the Duke Club up to a level comparable with rivals remains a huge focus for the new-look staff.
“The donors that we’ve already worked with, they’ve stepped up,” Renkin, who played basketball at JMU before transferring to Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He returned to James Madison in 2017 as an athletic staffer after earning a master’s degree at VCU, and steadily worked his way up the ladder.
“We appreciate that, but it’s the entirety of our fanbase that needs to get around this move to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.