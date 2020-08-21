CHARLOTTESVILLE – D’Angelo Amos and Adeeb Atariwa are settling in just fine.
At least according to their new coach, fifth-year Virginia head man Bronco Mendenhall.
“They’re both capable,” Mendenhall said about the pair of former James Madison standouts who transferred to Virginia earlier this month. “They’re both right and they’re both really good fits with us. They’re both already in the rotation.”
A priority for Mendenhall and his defensive coaching staff is to teach Amos and Atariwa the ins and outs of the Cavaliers’ defense before Virginia kicks off its season against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Sept 19.
Amos and Atariwa played in two variations of a 4-2-5 defense under two different defensive coordinators during their time in Harrisonburg. For the Dukes, Amos was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice at safety and Atariwa started 23 times at defensive tackle.
But their challenge is different now.
“We were really multiple last year and the year before,” Virginia co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said. “And I would say it’s going to be similar to what we’ve done in years past.
“There will be a few new wrinkles that we put in that we got some ideas in the offseason [about], but it’s really nothing new from the naked eye. Just like we’ve done in the past, we’ll be in 3-4. We’ll be in 4-2-5. We’ll be in 3-3-5. There’s multiplicity in different ways we can get in different personnel, so there’s going to be times like you saw last year where we’d have one D-Lineman in and five or six linebackers in and four or five [defensive backs] in. The multiplicity is all based upon the experience that we have.”
Last season when Virginia went 9-5, captured the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division crown and reached the Orange Bowl, it ranked fifth in the league for total defense, third for total sacks and sixth for total interceptions.
Said Mendenhall: “It was yesterday when we were walking on the field and [Amos and Atariwa] were just talking about the volume of defense, the amount of learning. And they are adjusting.”
Virginia returns eight starters to its unit including outside linebackers Charles Snowden, a 6-foot-7 senior, along with Noah Taylor, a 6-foot-5 junior, who together aid the Cavaliers in their strategy of being versatile defensively.
Snowden racked up 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and four pass breakups in 2019. Taylor had 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions last fall.
“Just seeing the physical, the mental, the spiritual, the emotional and all of it come together for Noah very successfully, I mean, his ceiling is through the roof,” Snowden said of his fellow outside linebacker. “And to see [Taylor in the Orange Bowl] against Florida in the deep half and then on the next play he’s rushing the quarterback, that’s not common at 6-5.”
Poppinga said the adaptability of Snowden and Taylor allows Virginia to use them to its advantage.
“You got two guys coming off opposite edges and an offense can’t block both of those guys at the same time,” Poppinga, also the outside linebackers coach, said. “They’ve got to decide who they want to go after, so that’s the beauty of having a 3-4 defense and having two guys that are very multiple in what they do. Are they both going to blitz? Are they both going to drop? Is one going to blitz? Is one going to drop? There’s multiplicity of things we can do there.”
As for the graduate transfers Amos and Atariwa, they’ll have to continue gaining knowledge of the various defenses Virginia can switch to at any given moment and get comfortable playing alongside their new teammates like Snowden and Taylor.
Mendenhall said Amos and Atariwa fill positions of need for the Cavaliers.
Amos had 57 tackles and two interceptions last year, and one of those interceptions helped JMU secure a victory in the fourth quarter at Chattanooga. Atariwa tallied 52 tackles and was third on the team with 13 tackles for loss in 2019.
“Now it’s just how fast we can get them up to speed,” Mendenhall said. “And the good news is there’s four more weeks until we play, and so I expect that’ll match really well. But they’re capable, really good fits. I love who both of them are and they’ve been prepared well.”
