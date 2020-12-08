Former James Madison football standout D’Angelo Amos is enjoying success in his lone fall with Virginia and he’ll be rewarded with a trip to The College Gridiron Showcase after the season, the Fort Worth, Texas-based all-star event announced Tuesday via Twitter.
The College Gridiron Showcase is a five-day event for players to practice and scrimmage in front of scouts from the NFL and the CFL. The event will be held from Jan. 17 through Jan. 21.
Amos, who transferred from the Dukes to the Cavaliers in the summer once JMU decided it wouldn’t play this fall, has evolved into a starter for UVa. In nine games and six starts for the Cavaliers, Amos has racked up 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a blocked kick.
During his time at JMU, he was an FCS All-American and All-Colonial Athletic Association safety and punt returner. He returned five punts for touchdowns and tallied 135 career tackles with the Dukes.
Schedule Set For JMU Women’s Soccer
On Tuesday, James Madison announced its women’s soccer schedule for the season that was postponed from the fall to this coming spring.
JMU will play seven games – two non-league contests and five matches in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“I am grateful for JMU providing us means to return to play and opportunity for our seniors to have the best experience possible,” coach Josh Walters said in a press release. “We look to this spring 2021 season with great hope.”
The Dukes will open with non-conference homes games against in-state foes Liberty (Feb. 21) and Old Dominion (Feb. 28) at Sentara Park. JMU is slated to play three of its CAA games on the road at Towson (March 14), at Elon (March 21) and at UNC Wilmington (April 10). Its two CAA games in Harrisonburg will be held March 28 vs. College of Charleston and April 2 vs. William & Mary.
Cavs, Tribe Find Make Up Date
Virginia and William & Mary will meet on the hardwood after all. On Tuesday, the UVa men’s basketball program announced it’ll host William & Mary on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville at 6 p.m.
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to coronavirus cases at W&M, which forced the Tribe to pause all activities on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.