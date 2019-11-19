In an ideal world, this isn’t necessarily the schedule James Madison wanted to try to build momentum early in what it is a key season for its men’s basketball program.
Three of the Dukes’ first five games come on the road against in-state opponents from more prominent conferences, including tonight’s 7 p.m. tip-off against defending Conference USA champion Old Dominion (3-1).
JMU (2-2) has already suffered losses at Virginia and George Mason and is in need of a bounce-back game after seeing a back-and-forth contest at Mason turn into a 13-point loss in the final minutes.
“To play U.Va., Mason and ODU on the road and to have young guys who are really thrown in there, some of the experiences we are going through right now, it’s not the best situation. But it’s going to season us,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said.
A couple factors played into a less than favorable schedule in the first month of the season. Virginia, George Mason and Old Dominion are all expected to play return games at JMU next season.
The Dukes will move into the Atlantic Union Bank Center next fall and the administration has worked the past two years to set up a slate that will attract big crowds to the new arena.
JMU also needs to generate revenue this season, and the Dukes received significant paychecks for the road games. ODU will play JMU $75,000 for this trip to Norfolk, on par with what high-major conference teams pay mid-major visitors.
But none of that lessens the immediate challenge of facing a Monarchs team with veteran coaches and players.
ODU has won three straight since losing the opener to Northern Iowa and Saturday’s victory at defending CAA Tournament champion Northeastern was coach Jeff Jones’ 500th of his career.
“Five hundred wins is great,” Jones told his school’s website after beating the Huskies, “but getting win number three for this season on the road against a good opponent is even better. Now our focus turns to trying to get number four on Wednesday.”
Visiting the Ted Constant Center is rarely easy. ODU has won 28 of its past 34 home games, including 67-42 victory against JMU last season.
The Monarchs have had to replace BJ Stith, who was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press last season. But redshirt junior Xavier Green has picked up the scoring load, averaging 16.5 points per game. Forward Aaron Carver continues to be one of the nation’s best rebounders, averaging 11.5 boards per game.
The Dukes had a remarkably poor shooting night in Norfolk last year, making just 15-of-52 field goals, and that’s also been a familiar theme so far this season with JMU shooting 39 percent.
Rowe knows shots need to fall to have a shot to end a three-game losing streak to the former CAA rival.
“We’re playing much faster now,” Rowe said. “Our defense has stood up pretty well, but to be honest the way we are playing offensively puts a lot of pressure on our defense. We just have to continue to chop wood as we go through some of this. It’s a really tough part of our season.”
