Appalachian State has gone to the wire with North Carolina at home, upset then-No. 6 Texas A&M on the road and won on a Hail Mary against Troy on Saturday, but Mountaineers' head coach Shawn Clark hasn’t looked past James Madison.
Clark, who is in his fourth year as the head coach at App State, said he turned the page from the last-second Troy win on Sunday and was focused on JMU.
“The more you watch James Madison, the better and better they get,” Clark said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
The Dukes will hit the road for their first Sun Belt Conference game at App State on Saturday and face a team that was in a similar spot as them in the past.
App State is a former FCS powerhouse that transitioned to the FBS in _ and found immediate success. That’s something that Clark said he thought JMU would be able to do too.
And the Dukes have.
“I knew they were going to be good,” Clark said of JMU. “They were going to come in and make an immediate impact, which they have. If you watch their first two games, they really dominated the game against Middle Tennessee State.”
The path to success that JMU took is a parallel of how App State did it and Dukes’ head coach Curt Cignetti sees how the two programs are similar in that sense.
“They had tremendous success at the FCS level and carried that through to the FCS level,” Cignetti said. “I really like the way they play the game. They’re hard-nosed, physical.”
Though the two teams were dominant at the FCS level, they’re set to square off for the first time since 2008.
Clark sang the praises of JMU, acknowledging that it will be a tough test, especially with JMU quarterback Todd Centeio.
Centeio is the No. 1 rated quarterback in the FBS by Pro Football Focus and leads the Sun Belt in pass efficiency, while being second in total offense.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Clark said of Centeio. “He can beat you with his arm and his feet. They do some quarterback runs that put you in a conflict. Are you going to play pass or are you going to commit to stopping the run.”
Sun Belt Conference Home Opener Sold Out
JMU announced its game against Texas State on Oct. 1, the program’s first Sun Belt home contest, is a sell out on Monday morning.
The program also announced that the entire allotment of student tickets were claimed as well.
It’ll be the Dukes first time facing Texas State in the team’s 50-year history and it will do so in front of a packed crowd. The contest will also be the Bobcats’ first conference game of the season.
Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said the game will be fun with a sold out Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us to go into a pretty hostile environment, a very passionate fan base,” Spavital said. “It’ll be a very good test for us.”
Kickoff between the Dukes and Bobcats is set for 1:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+ to open the month of October.
