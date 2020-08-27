CHARLOTTESVILLE – It’s another sign the college football regular season is nearing.
On Thursday, Virginia named sophomore Brennan Armstrong its starting quarterback following practice, according to an announcement from the school.
The 6-foot-2, left-handed signal-caller appeared in seven games last fall and served as the primary backup to former Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins.
“Brennan is an athletic guy who knows what he’s doing and will make a quick decision and can throw the ball,” Virginia sophomore tight end Grant Misch told reporters during a Zoom session just after Armstrong had earned the job. “I think the biggest difference where Brennan has come from last year is his poise. I think Brennan has calmed down a lot, and it’s really helped his game. He’s been able to play quicker, smarter and make the right decision most of the time.”
In his seven appearances last season, Armstrong completed 75 percent (15-of-20) of his throws for 196 yards and a touchdown. He saw his most extensive action in non-conference games against William & Mary and Liberty in 2019.
And the year before while retaining his redshirt under new NCAA rules, Armstrong played in four games including in Atlantic Coast Conference contests at Louisville and at Georgia Tech. Armstrong ignited a scoring drive that resulted in a field goal against Louisville by ripping off a 34-yard run. And against Georgia Tech in 2018, Armstrong threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Both of those appearances came when Perkins was sidelined briefly for medical evaluation.
Last week during his most recent Zoom press conference, fifth-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall hinted a decision could be coming.
“Brennan Armstrong would have the lead at this point,” Mendenhall said this past Friday. “Keytaon [Thompson] is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well. A few other surprises I’d say is how well Lindell Stone is managing the team and how quickly Ira Armstead is coming along, so I like our depth at quarterback. I like the possibilities of that position being the healthiest that it’s been since I’ve been the coach at U.Va. But right now, the slight nod would go to Brennan Armstrong if I was choosing today.”
Armstrong is a former three-star prospect by Rivals.com, who had scholarships offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Minnesota, North Carolina and Rutgers among others in addition to the one from Virginia coming out of Shelby (Ohio) High School.
He held off Thompson, who transferred to Virginia in May after graduating from Mississippi State.
“Brennan just comes here every day and works,” Misch said. “He’s studying and he’s staying late. He’s throwing balls with any receiver that he can, all the tight ends, all the running backs. And he’s just been doing more and more every day and he’s getting better and better each day.”
Mendenhall said he had altered his training camp format because of the quarterback competition.
“It started with reps close to being even in as many team situations as we could get in as fast as we could get in,” Mendenhall said. “Our practice structure has been a lot more team oriented with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that. So again, we’ve constructed things really different – not only [coronavirus] wise, but because of our quarterback position.”
Armstrong will make his debut as the Cavaliers’ starter on Sept. 19 against rival Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
