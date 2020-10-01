CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall understandably doesn’t want to liken his first-year starting quarterback to anyone else, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn’t afraid to.
“Looks like a young Steve Young running around out there,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference about Cavaliers signal-caller Brennan Armstrong. “Lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays, tough runner, really good size, accurate thrower, really has no fear.”
Said Mendenhall: “I hesitate to compare because that’s never fair.”
UVa travels to No. 1 Clemson for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, and the contest pits Armstrong, in the second start of his career, against All-ACC quarterback and projected top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
And if Armstrong is to build off of his debut start, one way in which he can do so is by using his style of running to get acclimated against the top-ranked Tigers and their vaunted defense. It’s something he did last week to ease himself and rid any butterflies he might have had against Duke in his first start.
“Went into the game a little nervous,” Armstrong said, “but once I was running the ball a little bit and got hit a few times, I started settling in.”
Armstrong isn’t a sprinter and will not blaze past any defense, let alone one with the speed of Clemson. But he patiently takes advantage of what the opposition gives him, and at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, can bounce off trying tacklers to extend drives.
In UVa’s 38-20 season-opening victory over Duke, Armstrong rushed 10 times for 47 yards. Of his 10 attempts, five went for a first down or a touchdown. His 4-yard rushing score in the second quarter against the Blue Devils came after he lowered his shoulder and slipped off opposing safety Marquis Waters past the goal line.
“There are quarterbacks that like to run and elude,” Mendenhall said. “There are quarterbacks that like to run and are dynamic and make players miss. Then there are players that just run for the sake of running, and do it unabashedly and aren’t afraid to run into or over or through. And Brennan is a little more wired like that.”
Mendenhall said the Cavaliers’ rushing attack, which features the tandem of running backs Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson, benefits from what Armstrong can do while carrying the football.
Taulapapa had 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this past Saturday.
“Brennan is a big guy and he’s not afraid to lower his shoulder,” Taulapapa said. “So every time we see that, it brings confidence to the offensive line and to the receivers to continue to block and especially to myself to keep up with him. So it definitely brings us confidence.”
The only apprehension Mendenhall said he has about Armstrong is calculating the chances the quarterback takes when he takes off, whether it’s by design or when he needs to escape pressure.
“There is risk, right?” Medenhall said. “And so part of teaching young quarterbacks is when to slide and when to run over [someone]. And Clemson has a quarterback that is skilled at both as well. I’ve seen him run over plenty of defenders and I’ve seen him run around plenty of defenders, so that’s an uncertainty for defensive players when you’re not quite sure if it’s going to be an elusive move or then if you are on your heels a little bit and you get run over, right? It’s tough, so, I think, Brennan is somewhere in between in terms of his development in that part.”
Mendenhall added he was encouraged to see Armstrong slide to avoid an unnecessary hit during the game against Duke.
“And that’s going to have to become part of his repertoire,” Mendenhall said. “But Brennan’s tough and he has a bright career in front of him. Our team loves him and is eager to follow him and support him. And when they see him bounce off someone or reach out for the goal line, kind of going through a player, that’s positive.”
Swinney said: “We saw Armstrong some last year, but not a ton, so getting a chance to see him this past Saturday was really good other than he’s a challenge. He’s a problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.