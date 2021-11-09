James Madison may not have hoisted its final Colonial Athletic Association trophy after all, but as Tuesday evening hit its waning hours, the Dukes were left wondering their fate.
CAA officials called a meeting Tuesday afternoon after receiving a petition from JMU athletes asking them to reconsider a decision that would keep the Dukes out of the conference tournaments and out of contention for automatic berths to NCAA playoff events.
JMU, which officially announced Saturday it would leave the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference, was also officially notified by the Colonial that morning that its teams would not be allowed to compete for league championships the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
The CAA council of presidents’ vote was a decision to enforce an active league bylaw. But the decision was also met with almost universal criticism outside of CAA circles and in the national media. During the most recent wave of conference realignment a dozen conferences have been affected with only the Colonial electing to keep a departing team out of conference championship contention.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday morning JMU student-athletes had delivered a letter and petition to all nine presidents and chancellors at other CAA schools as well as league commissioner Joe D’Antonio. The document was signed by nearly 1,200 college athletes from around the country, including representatives of each CAA member.
The Daily News-Record contacted the office of each president after the petition had been sent. Representatives from Delaware, UNC Wilmington and William & Mary responded but declined to comment. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the remainder of the league schools had yet to respond.
But they, apparently, did take notice. Representatives of the JMU athlete group planned to make the contents of their letter public around midday, but agreed to wait after the presidents agreed to meet again that afternoon, a JMU athlete told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday.
The source also said no student-athletes were included in the meeting and both JMU athletes and athletic department staff said they were not informed of the agenda. CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio did speak with one of the leaders of the JMU student-athlete group on Tuesday morning who said she was “happy with the response.”
As the clock ticked past 10 p.m. Tuesday night, JMU athletes still had not heard from the presidents with leaders of the student group becoming convinced they wouldn’t get notice of a decision until the CAA made a public announcement.
Whether or not the delay in announcing a decision signaled a reversal of the decision could only be speculated.
The splinter between JMU, a charter member of the CAA, and the rest of the conference grew particularly ugly as the announcement of the Dukes’ departure neared. Last Wednesday, the league’s council of presidents voted to uphold an existing bylaw that excluded outgoing schools from championship competition.
James Madison leaders, including athletic director Jeff Bourne, say they entered the vote confident the bylaw would be waived after discussions with administrators from other schools. Those talks left the Dukes convinced the changing of the league’s vision statement last April to include wording that emphasized student-athlete empowerment and well-being would outweigh what JMU officials categorized as antiquated bylaws.
When the vote went against JMU, Bourne and president Jonathan Alger issued a statement in harsh criticism of the decision.
Later, it was revealed the CAA had also pulled JMU from all but one of the league’s national television men’s basketball broadcasts on CBS Sports Network. The Dukes had previously been chosen for at least four TV games with an option to pick JMU for two more regular season broadcasts.
