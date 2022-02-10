It's not just a gimmicky phrase used to bring the community together or part of a design posted throughout various forms of social media for folks to share.
The expression "BC Strong" has been heard often around the Shenandoah Valley over the past week, following the shooting death of Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus security safety officer J.J. Jefferson on the school's campus.
The tragedy shook a community that prides itself on its tight-knit, family-like atmosphere.
But as members of the school's community — administration, professors, coaches, students, maintenance workers, etc. — sat in the stands inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Wednesday at the joint funeral service honoring Jefferson and Painter, it became clear "BC Strong" was an appropriate adjective to describe so many folks inside the arena that morning.
For one day, members of the BC community came together inside an 8,000-seat arena in Harrisonburg and shared laughs, hugs, tears and more at the memories two of their own brought to their campus, and beyond, over the years.
It was the first time, truly, where the large number of folks Painter and Jefferson impacted on a daily basis were brought together in one setting to grieve. Now, the Eagles will look for more time together moving forward.
Erin Harris, the Bridgewater women's volleyball coach, brought her team together inside Nininger Hall shortly after the lockdown on campus was lifted on Feb. 1. She said the Eagles' home arena just felt like the appropriate place.
"It was the perfect place to look everyone in the eyes and remind each other how much we love every single person in our program," Harris said. "Our gym is a place where we can be vulnerable and honest, a place where we share our highest highs and lowest lows. We have an ever-present feeling of gratitude for the two officers who willingly gave their lives that afternoons for our students."
Harris was right. Inside Nininger Hall is where many BC teams experience success on the court and where fans pack the stands often in support. It's where the town of Bridgewater often comes together to cheer on its student-athletes consistently with power throughout the school year.
"We now have an obligation to pick each other up, inspired by their actions and make sure that this current darkness is not allowed to take hold," Bridgewater veteran golf coach John Rogers said. "I've already seen some bonding and healing among my athletes and I believe love will bring us through."
It turns out, though, Nininger Hall isn't the only space that's been safe for members of the BC community. There have been a large number of church services around campus in the area. There was a procession bringing Jefferson and Painter from Roanoke to Harrisonburg that attracted the eyes of folks all around the country. There have been candlelight vigils at various spots in town.
What the Bridgewater community needed over the past week was simply to be together — wherever that may be. And on Wednesday, as the service came to a close inside the high-profile arena in Harrisonburg, a new page was turned as a community continues to heal.
"The student-athletes are a large part of that community," said Lynn Walsh, the Bridgewater College director of athletic media relations. "They are what makes everything worth it. They are a strong group, a resilient group. They are funny, caring and talented. They make my day on a regular basis and can turn a bad day around in an instant. They are a group that cares about each other on a deeper level than ever before. In the past days on campus, everyone asks each other they pass how they are doing. It's a simple phrase that was often said before, but now has an additional meaning that doesn’t need to be spoken."
While sports aren't the only thing that college brings, it's a major part of the experience for a large population of the Bridgewater College community.
When the Eagles returned to the court on Tuesday at home in a men's basketball game against Washington and Lee, it was an environment unmatched by any before.
And, ultimately, the end result didn't matter. Neither did the women's loss just a night later.
"For me, the amazing support and the concept of 'BC Strong' from administration, faculty, staff, students has been unbelievable," Eagles athletic director Curt Kendall said. "We've come together to support each other."
The phrase "BC Strong" now has more meaning than it ever has before.
The win-loss results will start to bring more joy, or pain, moving forward. Reality will start to set in as teams inch closer toward the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in winter sports and begin regular-season play in the spring.
But and after coming together one final time to grieve the loss of two of their own, it's now evident how the Eagles can use athletics to continue to heal moving forward throughout the rest of the spring season and in the years to come.
Whether it's inside Nininger Hall, at the Jopson Athletic Complex, over at the Cracked Pillar or inside the Kline Campus Center for dinner with friends, the Eagles just need to stick together as they've done so well over the past week.
What's important now for the Eagles is continuing to stay "BC Strong."
"Personally, having been here over 40 years, you never think you'd have an event like this on a campus like Bridgewater College," Kendall said. "It was certainly shocking. ... People are working hard to create an atmosphere of healing through events and opportunities and trying to help others begin that process."
