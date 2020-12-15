Justin Fuente will at least get a sixth season as Virginia Tech’s football coach, Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock confirmed during a video press conference on Tuesday.
Multiple reports on Monday indicated Fuente would stay in his role on the heels of a 5-6 regular-season campaign. It’s Fuente’s second sub-.500 finish in the last three years.
“I believe in Justin,” Harrisonburg High graduate Babcock said. “I’m not unaware of what we need to do and it’s not always the fashionable thing to keep somebody when everybody is yelling, but he’s our guy. He’s a Hokie and I believe it gives us the best chance to be successful, and I’ll take that responsibility.”
Babcock said he was energized and encouraged about what he heard from Fuente after the pair met for about four hours on Monday morning. According to Babcock, he went into the meeting leaning toward keeping Fuente as coach following Virginia Tech’s 33-15 win over rival Virginia this past Saturday.
In their conversation, the two discussed recruiting extensively, Babcock said, along with the depth chart, the Hokies’ strength and conditioning program, the coaching staff, fan engagement and how the stress of managing the pandemic impacted the season.
Babcock noted three-quarters of Virginia Tech’s roster, in addition to eight full-time assistant coaches, contracted the coronavirus this year.
This fall was also Virginia Tech’s first with Justin Hamilton as its defensive coordinator and the first with a few other defensive staffers such as cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, an ex-James Madison assistant. Before this season, former longtime assistant Bud Foster had served as Hokies defensive coordinator since 1995.
“For Justin [Fuente], this was Year 1 in some respects,” Babcock said. “We’re not going to look at it as Year 1. We know it’s Year 5, but what I mean is that this is Year 1 of it being totally Justin’s program with all of his players. And I believe the transition from Coach [Frank] Beamer and Bud Foster was harder than anticipated not because of Bud or Coach Beamer. They were awesome … but those are two legends to follow and there’s always a reason for the saying that ‘It’s hard to be the guy that follows the guy’ and now I feel like Justin is getting his own feet under him.”
Prior to any decision regarding the status of Fuente, Babcock said he spoke with colleagues in college athletics, former Hokies players, current opponents of Virginia Tech and scouts he knows well to gauge what they thought about the job Fuente is doing.
Babcock initially hired Fuente away from Memphis following the 2015 season. The coach is 38-26 in his five years at the helm of the Hokies. When Virginia Tech started 3-1 this fall, he had the Hokies ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and their running back Khalil Herbert was being mentioned as an under-the-radar Heisman Trophy contender. But then the team suffered five losses in six games before bouncing back to take the Commonwealth Cup.
Virginia Tech hasn’t yet decided whether or not it’ll participate in a bowl game this postseason if an invite is extended.
“The offensive scheme is very well thought of,” Babcock said. “It is adaptable and hard to prepare for. We didn’t always execute how we needed to on third down, but we have a quarterback we can win with. We’ve now gained an identity on offense that we want. … Our offensive coaching and philosophy is very well respected and not very easy to prepare for.
“And our defense, we seem to have some very talented people over there and maybe some rising stars, but coaches and people who know the business knew that we tried to put our own system in with no spring ball. It didn’t go quite as easy, understandably.”
Babcock said especially because of the pandemic, it was unfair to fully evaluate Fuente and the defensive staff this season.
No changes to Fuente’s contract, which paid him $4.25 million this year and runs through 2024 were made, Babcock said. Had Virginia Tech opted to let Fuente go, his buyout would’ve been $10 million as of today.
Babcock said finances didn’t play a part in the decision.
“If Justin was not the right coach, we would’ve found a way to do that,” Babcock said of the buyout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.