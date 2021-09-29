They’re scoring more points than ever before under third-year coach Curt Cignetti and achieving a greater level of balance while doing so.
Through three games, James Madison’s offense is humming.
Entering Saturday’s conference bout at New Hampshire, JMU leads the FCS in scoring, averaging 53.3 points per contest and has a run-to-pass ratio of 53-percent run to 47-percent pass.
“We’ve been pretty balanced,” Cignetti said.
In his first two seasons, the Dukes deployed a drastically more run-heavy philosophy with a 66-percent run rate in 2019 and a 68-percent run rate this past spring. They averaged 33.6 points per game in the spring and 40 en route to the national championship game the campaign before.
One of the differences, perhaps, are the wrinkles the new-look offensive staff have developed and incorporated for this season. First-year offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan was promoted from within while first-year quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri was hired from off Alabama’s staff.
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson has said he’s been able to learn exponentially with Sunseri watching closely and that the strong working relationships between Cignetti, Shanahan and Sunseri is allowing the offense to flourish. Johnson, who is completing 74 percent of his passes and has 11 touchdowns compared to no interceptions, noted during training camp that he could see elements all three wanted in the system merging together.
Cignetti said Shanahan and Sunseri work well with each other – dating back to their days as players at Pittsburgh – and have gained cohesion with offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, running backs coach John Miller and tight ends coach Grant Cain, too.
“We have a bunch of great leaders when it comes to the staff,” fifth-year senior tight end Clayton Cheatham said. “Coach Shanahan has done a really good job of coming in, taking over and he’s simplified things for us. He didn’t come in and change a bunch of things. He took what we did really well last year and added onto it.”
Said Cignetti: “I still sit in there most of the time and I’ll offer my two cents. But we’re just trying to do the best job we can, giving the guys on the team the chance to be the best we can be.”
Johnson is in the top 15 nationally for completion percentage, passing efficiency, yards per pass attempt, touchdown passes and passing yards per game. He’s connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. five times for touchdowns already.
Cignetti said the decision he made to elevate Shanahan to OC, who kept his responsibility of wide receivers coach, also, made it possible to hire Sunseri and in turn, give the quarterback more support than he had in the past.
Traditionally, Cignetti hired coordinators from outside his own staff, he said, in part because that’s the way many of his mentors like Alabama coach Nick Saban, ex-N.C. State coach Chuck Amato and ex-Pitt coach Walt Harris had done it. Even when Cignetti got the JMU job, he brought Shane Montgomery to run the offense and coach quarterbacks from the outside unlike most of the staff that followed Cignetti to Harrisonburg from Elon.
Cignetti said he thought Shanahan was ready for the opportunity to lead the offense.
“And [Sunseri is] an excellent trainer of the quarterback,” Cignetti said, “so I think Cole and all the quarterbacks feel fundamentally that they’re very well prepared and they’re very well prepared in the classroom, also, for the coverages they may get and what their reads are. … So, I think Tino has taken the coaching of that position to another level. In some ways, it may help that he’s not the coordinator also.”
Cheatham said from what he detects at practice, Sunseri has the time to be detailed with quarterbacks because he doesn’t have to coordinate the entire offense.
That’s left to Shanahan to organize, and it’s a thriving unit.
On top of leading the country in scoring, JMU is fourth in yards per play (7.67), fifth in total offense (519.3 yards per game), tied for seventh in third-down conversion rate (50 percent), 15th for passing (299.3 yards per game) and 16th for rushing (220 yards per game).
Four different players have at least one rushing touchdown and six different players have a caught a touchdown pass.
JMU has used various formations, including ones involving extra tight ends like Cheatham and sixth-year senior Noah Turner to stay ahead of opposing defenses and keep a physical presence on the field to aid the running game. JMU running backs Latrele Palmer, Austin Douglas and Lorenzo Bryant Jr. are all averaging at least 6.2 yards per carry this season.
“You always like to have multiple tight ends,” Cignetti said, “because they allow you to get in and out of packages. Twelve-personnel is what we call two tight ends on the field, yet you can be in 11-personnel formations with 12 personnel, and then you saw in the spring us go to 13 personnel.”
Cignetti said it’s part of a trend in the game.
“It wasn’t too long ago that everyone was trying to run 100 plays and snap the ball as fast as they could,” Cignetti said. “That was the way to go, and then defenses caught up and now you’re seeing sort of the cycle change a little bit, and you’re kind of getting back to the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Landry days with these shifts and motions, because defenses were caught up to the spread. But all of a sudden if you start moving around, the adjustment became tougher, so, you always want to stay on top of the cycle, on top of the cutting edge.”
Those tight ends, who have versatility, help offenses do that. Cheatham, specifically, can play with his hand in the ground as a traditional tight end, as a fullback or as an H-back.
“Things are starting to circle back,” Shanahan said last month about what’s changed with offenses since he and Sunseri were playing for Pitt a decade ago. “We played in pro style, spread, we played in it all and you kind of went through the phase when everyone was playing fast, getting a ton of plays off and then you look at some teams now really being in a mixture of everything – able to play fast, able to shift and motion, able to change up the tempo. So, I think it’s changed, but also circling back around.”
Cheatham said the staff is excelling at putting their personnel in advantageous situations to succeed.
“It helps when you have guys like Antwane Wells, Kris Thronton,” Cheatham said, “Scott Bracey, Austin Douglas, Cole Johnson and Percy [Agyei-Obese] is coming back, Latrele Palmer, Lorenzo. We’re so blessed to have as many guys as we do here, that you get the ball in those guys’ hands, they make things happen.
“That’s what makes my job so much fun. Whether I’m catching a pass or blocking, I have just as much fun because I know those guys are thankful for what I do and that makes me want to go out there and perform.”
