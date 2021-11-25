It was a well-balanced effort that showcased the depth Bridgewater is building.
11 different Eagles reached the scoring column in the team’s best effort of the young season during an 80-28 thrashing of Gallaudet on Tuesday in non-conference women's basketball action at Nininger Hall.
Bridgewater jumped out to a 12-point lead in the opening frame behind a strong start from forwards Erika Nettles and Jaden Alsberry and never looked back, forcing a season-high 38 turnovers on the evening.
Nettles finished 7-of-10 from the field for 15 points to lead the Eagles (2-3) while Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, continued to impress during her sophomore campaign with 13 points, eight boards and a pair of steals.
Also chipping in for BC was Spotswood graduate Mary Ruth Shifflett with 12 points and a trio of assists.
Rosemary Pierson had eight points and four rebounds off the bench for the Eagles while Julia Williams finished with eight points and five steals and Kelsie Huffman had a team-high seven steals in the victory.
In other college sports:
Men's Basketball
Marymount 80, Bridgewater 75: An 11-0 run late in the contest helped Marymount pull away and, eventually, hold off Bridgewater for an 80-75 non-conference victory at Nininger Hall on Tuesday.
Freshman point guard Rashod Smith led the Eagles (2-3) with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals while sophomore Alec Topper was 9-of-13 from the field for 21 points and added seven boards.
Andy Pack finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Eagles while Liam Caswell had seven points off the bench and forward Kellen Hodge added six points and eight boards.
