Earlier this week, James Madison graduate quarterback Todd Centeio said he didn’t want to have a slow start throwing the ball for the second game in a row.
In the Dukes’ opener against Middle Tennessee, it took Centeio almost the entire first quarter to settle in after a couple high passes and a missed read. Though the Dukes won in a rout, Centeio wasn’t pleased.
But against Norfolk State, Centeio put his foot on the gas pedal on JMU’s first possession. The Colorado State transfer engineered an almost perfect drive, moving the ball down the field so easily it looked effortless.
In just over two minutes, Centeio led the Dukes on a five play, 74-yard drive, capped by a 43-yard rainbow pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton in the end zone.
“I liked the way he took last week’s success and carried it over from a confidence standpoint and came out throwing darts for the most part,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of Centeio. “Very encouraged to have a sixth-year quarterback that’s put together two games like this.”
JMU didn’t let up after that score, beating Norfolk State 63-7 on Saturday afternoon inside Bridgeforth Stadium in front of a crowd of 23,928.
Centeio threw for 165 yards on 12-of-17 passing with three touchdowns in just one half against Norfolk State.
Just hours before kickoff, Cignetti announced his father, Frank Cignetti Sr., had died. He was 84.
Frank Cignetti was a long-time college football coach, spending four seasons at West Virginia before leading IUP for 20 seasons. While coaching at IUP, Frank Cignetti won 182 games, including two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference titles en route to being inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said the team was motivated to win for Cignetti.
“Hearing the news this morning kind of hurt a little bit, knowing what he was going through,” Kidwell said. “I went through the same thing last year against Villanova. So I know he was coaching with a heavy heart today and we just knew we had to get the job done for him.”
The Dukes scored on their first three drives of the afternoon, scoring three touchdowns in a 7:04 span, all by different players.
After Thornton’s score, Centeio found redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel over the middle, who found the edge and danced his way into the endzone for a 22-yard score.
Redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer capped the scoring outburst in the opening quarter with a 1-yard touchdown, his first of the season.
Palmer’s score was the first of five touchdowns scored on the ground, including two from graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese.
Agyei-Obese’s score was his first in just over 11 months after he went down with a season-ending knee injury last season.
“It felt amazing just to be in the box again, see the streamers fly just because I scored,” said Agyei-Obese, who logged 12 carries for 88 yards. “It’s been a little while. … I’m just glad to be able to score again.”
JMU’s running backs didn’t score against MTSU, even though the Dukes scored 44 points as Centeio scored six touchdowns through the air. But against Norfolk State, it was the running backs stealing the show.
Cignetti said it proved that all of the running backs are capable of being effective on the field.
“The guys involved in the pass game, they’ve been hogging all the touchdowns,” Cignetti said. “We were able to hand the ball off and scored a few times tonight.”
Though Agyei-Obese found the end zone twice, he might have been more happy to see the other backs score, too.
Agyei-Obese said he was jumping up and down on the sideline each time one scored, whether it was Palmer or redshirt freshman Kaelon Black, who scored on a 1-yard run, or defensive back turned running back Sammy Malignaggi.
“It’s so much fun. Those are my brothers,” Agyei-Obese said. “You look at the group and there’s a lot of talent in the group and we know that anyone can go in there and handle business and we saw it today.”
Black logged 55 rushing yards, while Malignaggi added 33 yards and Palmer recorded 27 yards.
The Dukes defense allowed 212 total yards of offense, but 91 of them came on a busted coverage play to open the second half.
JMU scored 14 points off the two turnovers it forced, a fumble — which was recovered by Norfolk State transfer defensive back Devyn Coles — and a redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann interception.
“There were some things that needed to be cleaned up, but overall it was a good performance,” Cignetti said. “We did what we had to do.”
JMU’s run defense remained stout against the Spartans, allowing only nine rushing yards a week after the Dukes gave up 12 yards.
Cignetti was pleased with how the Dukes have limited the opposing team’s running backs through the first two games, but he knows taller tests await.
The Dukes (2-0) will get a week off this weekend, but when they return, they’ll travel to Appalachian State, who beat No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m not sure we’ve been challenged yet,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to be challenged against Appalachian State. They’ve got a good outside zone, that’s their bread and butter. We’ll find out more about ourselves in a couple weeks.”
Norfolk State 0 0 7 0 – 7
James Madison 21 14 21 7 – 63
First Quarter
JMU – Thornton 43 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 12:51.
JMU – Ravenel 22 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 8:11.
JMU – Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
JMU – Agyei-Obese 1 run (Wise kick), 12:22.
JMU – Ravenel 8 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 4:20.
Third Quarter
NSU – Felton 91 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 14:44.
JMU – Thornton 15 pass from Atkins (Wise kick), 8:48.
JMU – Agyei-Obese 3 run (Wise kick), 6:51.
JMU – Black 1 run (Wise kick), 2:56
Fourth Quarter
JMU – Malignaggi 3 run (Wise kick), 8:55.
Rushing — NSU: White 6-7, Henry 5-4, Davis 6-1, Lennon 3-1, Kuhns 5-(-9). JMU: Agyei-Obese 12-88, Black 9-55, Malignaggi 5-44, Centeio 4-29, Barnett 3-16, Knight 3-(-8).
Passing — NSU: Kuhns 9-20-1-203-1, Adams 0-2-0-0. JMU: Centeio 12-17-3-165, Atkins 6-7-1-48, Barnett 1-1-0-14.
Receiving — NSU: Felton 6-141, Talbert 3-33, Pride 2-21, White 1-8. JMU: Thornton 7-102, Painter 3-43, Ravenel 3-40, Greene 2-11, James 2-11, Hunter 1-14, Mitchell 1-6.
