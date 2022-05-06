Coaches can have a million different reasons for taking one job or another. But for Lexie Barrier, one of the biggest factors in returning to her alma mater, James Madison, as an assistant coach is a shot to make up for the way her decorated Dukes playing career came to a close.
“It’s a reason why it’s hard to wrap my mind around all of this, because of the way things ended for us,” Barrier, who played at JMU from 2016-20 and spent the past year as an assistant at Marshall, said. “It just feels like we have unfinished business. We didn’t get a chance to see where we could go with things and that’s something I’m really looking forward to, is being at some place that is really special and finishing that unfinished business.”
Barrier, hired as an assistant Friday under sixth-year head coach Sean O’Regan, was a CAA All-Rookie team pick in 2017 and then an all-conference player each of the following three years. The Dukes went 103-30 during his four seasons and finished atop the CAA standings three times.
But she never played in an NCAA Tournament game.
As a junior, Barrier broke her hand less than a minute into the conference quarterfinals and JMU was upset by Hofstra. She then was sidelined with the injury for the entirety of the Dukes’ run to the WNIT semifinals.
The following year, JMU went 25-4 and was the favorite heading into the CAA Tournament. Even if the Dukes had been upset again, JMU had a good shot at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA and was a popular underdog pick to make a deep postseason run.
But shortly before the Dukes were to take the floor for the start of the conference tourney, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Soon the 2020 NCAA Tournament was also called off and Barrier’s playing career was suddenly over.
“Her last two seasons, man,” O’Regan said. “A broken hand and a COVID year. I think those are the only things that could have kept her out of it. Those were damn good teams.”
A year later, Barrier had begun a coaching career and got a taste of the NCAA Tournament serving as graduate manager at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack finished ranked in the Top 10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 before taking her first full-time assistant job at Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., just 20 miles from her hometown of Ironton, Ohio.
But even as Marshall served as a homecoming, Barrier always knew she’d jump at an opportunity to come back to JMU.
“I knew forever, even since I was a player, James Madison was where I wanted to end up back at,” Barrier said. “I know how special a place it is and I love it. When the opportunity came about I felt like it was something I knew I couldn’t pass up. I didn’t think it would happen for me this early in my career, but I’m really excited about it.”
Though she’s relatively new to college coaching, O’Regan said Barrier showed an aptitude for recruiting in just one season at Marshall and he’s known she had a head for X’s and O’s since her teenage years.
But there was a particular moment three years ago that convinced O’Regan he had a future coach on his roster. The Dukes lost just one CAA game during the 2018-19 season, on the road at UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks Shrita Parker hit a 3-pointer to give UNCW a 66-63 lead with less than three seconds to go.
O’Regan called timeout and designed a play. But before JMU took the floor, Barrier grabbed his arm and told him it wouldn’t leave time to get a shot off and suggested a different call. The Dukes got the ball in to guard Jackie Benitez, who missed a 3-pointer, but Barrier’s observation was proven correct.
“She’s a junior in college and she’s got the wherewithal to know that and the poise to say it to me in that situation,” O’Regan said. “That’s pretty high level for a junior in college and exactly what I want on my coaching staff.
“When we recruited her out of high school, it was always ‘what a smart kid.’ The amount of conversations I’ve had with her during her playing career about basketball or strategy. I know how badly she wants to coach basketball and learn and be challenged. There’s certainly an advantage to that, knowing somebody’s core. Trust was a big thing, but she’s equipped.”
