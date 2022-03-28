It was a slow start to the season for James Madison.
But as the Dukes dive headfirst into Colonial Athletic Association play, they suddenly look as dangerous as ever at the plate.
JMU (12-13, 3-0 CAA) has won six of its past seven games, scoring an average of 10.3 runs per contest in that span. The Dukes have also avenged two losses to Memphis and Radford during that stretch.
“I feel like our offense is finally getting comfortable and just being a little more free and loose in their at bats,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “I think the nice thing is they’ve learned how to fight from behind the whole season and that probably helped. It’s nice when you have an offense that can do that.”
In those seven games, the Dukes have hit 23 home runs, including an NCAA record six in one inning against Radford. This past weekend, as JMU swept Towson to open league play, all three games ended early via the mercy rule.
For all the early-season struggles against a Herculean schedule, when catcher Lauren Bernett capped the finale of the Towson series with a blast to make it an 8-0 victory, it felt a lot like JMU’s typical dominance of the CAA.
“I think we talked about it at the beginning of the year, that even though we return two starters to the lineup, they are in totally different spots,” LaPorte said. “[Hannah] Shifflett has never been a leadoff before. Lauren Bernett was in and out of the lineup last year. It’s just being comfortable and with success comes confidence.”
Shifflett is hitting a team-best .410 with eight home runs and eight doubles. Bernett is one of six Dukes with at least four homers this season while veteran Emily Phillips is tied with Shifflett for the most home runs in the CAA. For junior Hallie Hall, 16 of her 29 hits this season have been for extra bases.
Of course, the Dukes have a long way to go. Sweeping a doubleheader with George Mason on Wednesday would get JMU just above .500 for the first time since late February. But LaPorte has been encouraged by how the young players getting at bats have started producing.
Few players in the country are swinging a hotter bat than JMU freshman Jasmine Hall, who has 10 hits, five of them homers, in the past six games.
“In the recruiting process for Jasmine, the reason we liked her so much was her bulldog play,” LaPorte said. “I think she just needed a little time to get her feet wet at this level and is letting her personality out a little more to show us what we saw in the recruiting process with her.”
And perhaps the Dukes are also seeing the offensive explosion take some pressure off their pitchers. Alissa Humphrey, a first-team All-CAA pick last season, still has 4.20 ERA, nearly three points higher than a year ago, but has wins in her past four starts.
Humphrey has also gone the distance three times in that period, including a six-inning shutout Sunday against Towson.
“All of our pitching staff, none of the returners have been through a full season at JMU,” LaPorte said. “Two years ago, we only played 20-some ball games. Last year, we played 32. So they are figuring out what a real season is all about.”
