BRIDGEWATER — After not starting in any games his freshman year, Noah Hines made sure to leave his mark in his first collegiate game.
The Bridgewater College sophomore defensive back was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his performance on Saturday at Gettysburg, where he notched six total tackles — including three solos — in the Eagles’ 29-14 win.
It meant a lot to Hines, he said, but it meant more to represent his team.
“It was pretty cool to me because it’s my first college game and I got that,” Hines said. “But more importantly, it was cool having [someone from] Bridgewater be named Player of the Week.”
It wasn’t a perfect game for the Eagles by any means as Hines noted that the team made mistakes, which led to them being down 14-3 at halftime.
“It was weird because how we started the game, it didn’t feel like anyone was going to get Player of the Week,” Hines said.
Once they got to the second half, Hines said they started putting things together and it was satisfying for him to earn the conference in his first collegiate game.
“[I’m] really proud of it,” BC second-year head coach Scott Lemn said. “To be able to come on and make those kind of plays [and] to step into that starting role into his second year — it's the plan we have for a lot of players.”
With the experience of a collegiate game now under his belt, Hines said the big takeaway from Saturday was learning from mistakes in order to improve as the season progresses.
“There were a bunch of mistakes that I made and the team,” Hines said. “[We’re] just learning from those mistakes and trying to get better each week.”
Hines is a native of Garner, N.C. and graduated from Garner Magnet High School in 2021. He played three seasons of high school football, where he was a two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection.
Over the offseason, Hines worked most on getting into shape in preparation for “a lot of reps” and noted that it helped him Saturday as he was on the field for every defensive play.
Hines credited his teammates the most for helping him along the way.
“We’ve made a really strong bond around here,” Hines said. “All the work that I’ve put in this preseason, I did it for my teammates so I can do my part in winning games.”
The Eagles take their home field for the first time this season on Saturday against Southern Virginia.
As the season progresses, Hines said he doesn’t have any personal goals and is focused on doing his part to help his team win.
Lemn has high hopes for Hines and expects him to be the “shutdown corner” the team needs.
He said when it comes to a player taking that next step, it’s about development.
Once that development happens, the player can take off.
“In his case, there were some senior players that were a little more experienced and better at the time,” Lemn said. “He caught up and obviously proved that he deserves to be on the field.”
