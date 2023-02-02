Freshman guard Riley Corcoran hit 5-of-8 shots, finishing with a team-high 11 points to go along with four rebounds, a trio of assists, and a steal as Bridgewater earned a massive Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory over first-place Washington and Lee on Wednesday inside Nininger Hall.
5-foot-10 forward Erika Nettles, a graduate student, also had 11 points for the Eagles and added seven rebounds.
Bridgewater opened the contest with buckets on the first two possessions. Corcoran got the scoring started with a layup, and on the next BC trip down the floor, former Strasburg standout Jayden Alsberry found Abby Freeman at the elbow for an easy score, giving the Eagles an early 4-0 edge.
The Generals responded with their first bucket of the game the next time down the floor, but an Alsberry layup gave the Eagles another two-possession lead. WLU was held scoreless for over four minutes before they got back in the scoring column. Four unanswered points from the home side closed out the frame, topped off by a Nettles layup in the final seconds gave BC a 12-6 lead after the first frame.
The Generals opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run, with all five points coming from Mary Schleusner. With WLU within a point, Corcoran knocked down a jumper. Schleusner quickly responded with another layup, but Alsberry found Corcoran underneath to give the Eagles a 16-13 advantage midway through the quarter.
Bridgewater owned the final four minutes and change of the opening half outscoring WLU 11-3 over the stretch.
Rosemary Pierson capped off the run as she shimmied away from her defender, stepped back, and nailed a triple to give the home side a 27-16 lead heading into the intermission.
Spotswood alum Abby Branner opened the second half with a pair of beautiful assists to get the Eagles on the board first. Branner found Freeman open mid-range and then dished inside to Alsberry to push the BC advantage to 15.
Washington and Lee quickly got the game back to within 10 with a pair at the charity stripe from Kathryn Vandiver and a triple from Schleusner. But the Eagles then turned to their offense with a 7-0 stretch capped off by back-to-back buckets from Nettles to make it a 38-21 game with 5:12 to play in the third quarter.
WLU responded with a triple to stop the momentum, and neither side scored for almost three minutes until Alsberry found Branner in the mid-range for an easy two. The two squads continued to trade buckets all evening.
For every Bridgewater score, there was a 3-pointer from the Generals to make it 42-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
The two sides traded makes to open the fourth quarter, but the WLU offense started to roll. A quick six-point run for the visiting side cut the BC lead in half, but a pair of free throws from Nettles helped stretch the lead back to eight.
After another trade of baskets, the Generals nailed a 3-pointer to draw to within five with three minutes remaining. The Bridgewater defense went to work and did not allow a WLU field goal until the closing seconds but clutch free throws down the stretch from Jasmyn Pierce and Nettles sealed the deal for a big conference victory.
The Eagles limited the Generals to 23 percent shooting, including 5-of-29 from 3-point range, in the win.
Bridgewater also limited Schleusner, Washington, and Lee’s leading scorer, to just nine points in the game.
It was a well-balanced effort for the Eagles, who also got eight points and nine rebounds out of Harrisonburg graduate Jay Garcia. The freshman forward for BC has been playing her best basketball of the season as of late.
Alsberry and Freeman had four points apiece, with Alsberry snagging a team-high 11 rebounds, while Pierce finished with seven points and Pierson chipped in five.
The Eagles (14-5, 9-4 ODAC), who have won two straight, will return to the court for another big conference matchup at rival Shenandoah on Saturday at 2 p.m.
