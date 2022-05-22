There are a number of area athletes that will compete in the upcoming NCAA Division III outdoor track and field national championships.
Bridgewater’s Adalia Coleman, an All-American and the current indoor women’s 60-meter dash national champion, will compete in the 100 and 200. She holds the fifth-fastest mark in the 100 (11.90) entering the meet.
For the BC men, Peter Fulton will compete in the hammer throw.
Eastern Mennonite standout Alijah Johnson, meanwhile, will compete in both the men’s 100 and 200 while Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway alum, will also compete at the event in the men’s 1500-meter run.
The championships will be held Thursday through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, OH.
