The decision Dave King can’t make is the one he’s concerned with most.
And the Eastern Mennonite University athletic director, who has held the job since 2005, has plenty of decisions to make these days due to the coronavirus.
“When I met with individual coaches last week,” King said, “I asked them, ‘How confident are you that you can get your student-athletes to stay home when they have a sore throat or a cough?’ Meaning, how much and how well are student-athletes going to understand that this is a serious matter and that this is going to be different? To me, that’s the greatest challenge.”
Both local Division III programs, EMU and Bridgewater College, are in the preparing stages for a return to athletics. And King and his crosstown counterpart, Curt Kendall, the BC athletic director, have a myriad of logistical and financial questions they’re sorting through with their respective staffs in order to safely bring athletes back to campus and eventually play through the fall season.
In-person classes for the fall semester at Eastern Mennonite University begin Aug. 25, the school announced earlier this month, and King said the coaches and athletes there want as close to a typical preseason as possible. Kendall said he hopes to have plans in place for Bridgewater fall athletics sometime between early and mid-July.
The Eagles’ football team finished 10-1 last year, won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and reached the Division III playoffs for the first time since 2005. It’s one of seven fall sports at the school along with men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball. EMU has everything but football and also sponsors women’s triathlon.
“We’re working toward that day where we’re back to what our new normal might be,” Kendall said.
No Widespread Testing
The pair of athletic directors said routine, widespread and precautionary COVID-19 testing for their athletes, coaches, and support staffs is unlikely due to the nature of Division III budgets.
“Testing is probably something you won’t see at the smaller-school level every day,” Kendall explained. “You’ll only test when there’s a reason for that and not as a preventative measure because you’re not going to have that kind of money.
“And that’s one of the things that everyone talks about when they talk about football. It’s just probably not practical in the Division III world, so to speak, so there are a lot of little things to look at – the locker room and the sanitation with the equipment you’ll be utilizing for example – and it’s overwhelming at times, but we’ve got to walk down that path to prepare ourselves for the day we return.”
King said he’s constructed what he calls his COVID-19 Athletic Action Team. The group is a 12-person mix of EMU health center personnel professionals, physicians, coaches, athletes and athletic administrators.
He said his group, which includes himself, has already met twice via Zoom and is tasked with developing recommendations to the school’s administration about how to responsibly bring athletics back.
“One of the things we’re working on is what we’ll want to happen prior to arrival,” King said. “Nothing has been decided yet, but there could be a situation where we ask [athletes] to isolate for X amount of days so that they’re prepared when they come here.
“We’re not able to set up testing. If there’s something symptomatic, there might be some testing, but we’re looking at more screening and tracing. The trainers in the ODAC are coming up with those and that’s looking at probably more daily symptomatic checks than anything else, so that’s the honesty piece for athletes.”
King’s top worry – athletes not understanding the gravity of when they need to stay home and miss a practice or a game due to a possible virus symptom – is something he said will need to be emphasized by coaches upon their players’ arrival to EMU.
“I think the coaches are comfortable with it because they’ve said to me, ‘If a kid comes to practice without a mask, then they’re done,’” King said. “The coaches will reinforce it by the standard they have and they’re comfortable with how they can manage their kids when they’re at practice. The question will be what the kids are doing when they’re not at practice. Where are they going and what are they doing?
“But it’s going to be communication and communication, and so we’re going to draw on their commitment to the team and say that’s the best way to help and coaches will be very upfront about," he added. "And they, too, will have to be flexible because in the past if they had rules where athletes don’t start in the game if they missed the practice before, those rules are going to have to be thrown out the window. We’ll ask coaches to explicitly say that, ‘Your absence does not jeopardize your position on the team nor does it jeopardize the way the team functions.’”
Kendall said his department is staffed thoroughly enough with trainers that they can serve as daily monitors for the athletes.
“They’re going to be the closest to the student-athletes in the practice setting and contact setting to be able to analyze that,” Kendall said. “An [athletic director] himself can’t be at all places, so they have to trust the trainers along with the coaches to help the athletes understand what new normal looks like – when to wear a mask, when not to, how to social distance, the whole nine yards.”
Tight-Knit ODAC
Both Kendall and King said there’s a geographical and financial advantage to residing in the ODAC – a conference featuring 15 members, with all but one in Virginia.
For the first post-coronavirus season, the schools are concentrating primarily on in-league scheduling and how to make it more affordable for each institution, according to King.
“It allows us to put the conference first,” King said. “My guess is that there will be schools playing very limited non-conference [schedules] and it’ll allow us to turn our focus to the conference.
“We have some scheduling already in place with the ODAC, which could move the start of ODAC play back a little bit. We’re meeting on a weekly basis right now to work through some of that, but the ODAC is there to do whatever it can to help us facilitate our purpose and that’s for us to provide a good student-athlete experience, so if that means a compacted schedule or different type of ODAC tournament, you have to be ready.”
Kendall said league athletic directors have discussed altering the start times of games in order to eliminate overnight trips. No overnight trips slashes the costs of hotel rooms for teams while at the same time disposing the risk of having players pile in the same room with each other on the road.
“Opposed to the Division I schools, I think we’re a little more flexible,” Kendall said. “They play across the country, but we can minimize things just based on game times, and not having to take overnights and maybe we can reduce our travel parties based on having only so many people on the bus. Those are things we’ll have to look at and that’ll help our cause. As a conference, we could decide some things to help save money.”
Another way each league member could help another out is actually scheduling non-conference games with one another, King pointed out. That would mean matching up with conference foes for games not to count toward the conference standings.
Typically, the Royals and the Eagles fill their non-conference slates with opponents from the USA-South Athletic Conference, the Centennial Conference or the Middle Atlantic Conferences. Those organization’s members sit just north or south of the ODAC footprint.
“It depends on what their philosophies are because there are conferences that might say we’re only playing conference games,” Kendall said. “The NCAA changed their requirement of minimum games to allow conferences and schools to play conference-only schedules if they wanted to because of the [coronavirus] situation. I don’t know if anyone has decided what they’re doing, but that’ll come in the next month because we have to make decisions.”
King said he’s determined to think openly when it comes to scheduling.
“One of the things we’re looking at is in those sports where we don’t play everybody in the ODAC,” King shared, “is there a new schedule we can put together so that we can play everybody? If we’re not going to have non-conference games, can you rearrange the schedule for one year so that everybody plays everybody and that determines your seeds for the tournament?
“Certainly, we can do it. Bridgewater and us could play. ... And if could we could get six practices, play Bridgewater four times, [Washington & Lee] three and Shenandoah twice, then we could call it a season. I’m willing to be that creative and outside of the box, so there will be definitely – in my opinion and I’ll seek it – we will play those closest to us and certainly some that don’t count for the conference [standings] to try to get enough contests in.”
It’s likely the Division III fall sports calendar will have to conclude before Thanksgiving, according to Kendall and King, since most colleges will have their fall semester finished before the holiday.
Beyond The Fall
Very few decisions for winter and spring sports have yet to be made at EMU and at BC, and that’s for good reason.
“A lot will change between now and October 1, so why spend a lot of time doing it?” King said.
King said the only early choices he’s made for sports beyond the fall so far was to scrap a women’s basketball trip to New York City for a non-conference early-season tournament. He said he’s also told his spring-sport coaches to not plan their annual spring-break tournament trips for budgetary reasons.
It’s also possible organized offseason training in the fall for spring sports could be squashed due to resources, he said.
“Baseball and softball and lacrosse, I think they’re really in jeopardy,” King said. “I don’t see from a training room and staff standpoint. I’m not sure how we could set it up. It doesn’t mean they can’t go out and do some hitting or something like that, but we’ll know a lot more by October 15, which is when basketball can start.”
Kendall said his coaches know they’ll eventually have to play a part in cost-cutting measures at some point.
“We’re just all looking at ways we can help the cause,” Kendall added.
