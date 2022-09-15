BRIDGEWATER — Two quarterbacks have risen to the occasion for Bridgewater.
Junior Jaylen Wood and senior Malcolm Anderson have both gotten nearly the same amount of time behind center through the first two games this season and accumulated over 200 passing yards combined in each game.
Eagles second-year coach Scott Lemn commented on the quarterback dynamic after last week's 58-10 non-conference win over Southern Virginia.
“Credit to those guys for continuing to make it difficult on the decision of if we’re going to have a full-fledged starter or if we’re going to continue to rotate and see who gets hot,” Lemn said. “As long as those men are being unselfish about it and not getting upset when the other guy rotates in, I think it helps our club. They both bring different things to the table.”
Anderson carried the load for Bridgewater on Saturday with 148 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles are 2-0 to start the season and Anderson said last week's performance proves the offense can put up points.
“Some teams, they put in the work for so many weeks and you don’t see the results,” Anderson said. “We see results and it drives us to continue to come out here often.”
Anderson enjoys working with Wood and said that he's a great quarterback.
He said Wood puts pressure on him to perform and he hopes he gives him the same feeling.
“We’re out there competing against each other to win the starting spot, but also to take command of the offense,” Anderson said. “He’s a good football mind, too, I pick his brain on certain things. … It helps us as a unit.”
Wood put up solid numbers for the Eagles last Saturday as well with 59 passing yards and 22 rushing yards on four carries.
Wood said the fight for the starting position is a friendly competition.
“Just learning from each other, I think that’s a good dynamic that we have,” Wood said. “Both of us want to get better. …It’s definitely friendly, no animosity from my half or his half towards each other.”
Anderson sees the dynamic between him and Wood the same, calling it a “healthy competition” for the top quarterback spot.
Anderson said they aren’t hoping for one of them to fail because they both have a common goal of winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship ring.
“Most teams that get that ring, they have a great quarterback playing,” Anderson said. “When we can push each other to do that, then the success of our team rises. When our quarterbacks play well, our team plays well.”
Anderson said he and Wood both share strong arms, mobility and understanding of the game. He believes they’re similar in terms of leadership skills that come with being the quarterback.
Wood believes he’s a little more mobile than Anderson, but the most important similarity is that they both know how to run the offense.
“I think we both can execute the offense at a high level, which is the most important thing,” Wood said. “Regardless of who’s playing or not, we have to score and move the ball at an efficient rate. That’s the most important thing.”
Not being out on the field for the game’s entirety has its benefits for Wood.
While Anderson is getting snaps, Wood is able to gauge what the defense is doing in preparation for when he takes the field.
“I guess you can say that assists me for when I get in,” Wood said. “To be able to gauge the flow and what the defense is doing before I get out there.”
The Eagles will look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2019 as they take on N.C. Wesleyan in another non-conference matchup.
Lemn said at Wednesday’s practice that there isn’t a decision on who will start yet, but they will rotate in and out throughout the game.
“Both of them have earned the right to be the starter,” Lemn said. “For right now, neither of them have separated themselves to say they’re not in rotation.”
Wood believes the key to victory on Saturday is to execute and if they can be the best version of themselves, everything else will take care of itself.
“I would say our biggest setback or opposition would be us,” Wood said. “[If] we’re cutting down on penalties, cutting down on missed assignments [and] we can execute at a high level — close to perfection — we’ll be just fine.”
