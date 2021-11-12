BRIDGEWATER — Coming back for an extra year didn’t turn out quite as they’d hoped but as Bridgewater College prepares to honor nine graduate players who took advantage of the extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19, they hope to round out their careers with one final victory.
The Eagles (3-6, 0-5 ODAC) are set to host Guilford (1-7, 0-5) in the regular-season finale Saturday at 2 p.m.. It’s also Senior Day at Bridgewater, where the Eagles will honor both traditional seniors and the grad students.
The last time Bridgewater hosted Guilford in 2019, BC was putting the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season. That ODAC championship team featured several of the same players — running back Demetreus Jalepes, offensive lineman Cole Cooksey, defensive back Chase Rosenthal and defensive linemen Da’Sean Davis and Malik Crowe among them — but injuries and depth concerns have made this a much tougher season.
“Football is a tough sport, because very rarely do you get an opportunity to play beyond this,” Bridgewater first-year coach Scott Lemn said. “Those guys have been critical to our season this year. Cole Cooksey has played pretty much every snap for us. Da’Sean Davis has played almost every snap on defense for us. All of our fifth-year guys have been major contributors in big ways.”
Some didn’t even get to play this fall, but stuck around the program anyway. Noah Beckley was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job before an injury last spring proved to be a career ender. But he’s remained on the Bridgewater sideline all season.
Kicker Cameron Gieseman was in a similar situation and served as an official assistant coach for the Eagles’ specialists.
When Bridgewater faces the Quakers at BC’s Jopson Athletic Complex, each team will be in search of its first conference victory. The Eagles are coming off a 24-14 loss at Hampden-Sydney, but have won three of the last four games against Guilford.
A victory would let Bridgewater avoid its worst overall record since 1998 when the Eagles finished 0-10 before going 50-11 over the next five seasons.
The Quakers defense has allowed at least 52 points in each of their past four games, but Lemn said their secondary has potential to be disruptive if the Eagles don’t make sound decisions with the ball.
“They are somewhat inconsistent,” Lemn said. “But they are going to challenge us out on the perimeter on both sides of the ball. They are going to play press-man coverage and challenge our wide receivers to get off the press and see what we can do. It should be an entertaining game for those guys out wide.”
