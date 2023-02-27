The Bridgewater men’s indoor track and field program wrapped up the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships by finishing as the runner-up on Sunday.
Mike Smith, a Waynesboro grad, earned first place in the shot put with a toss of 14.83 meters, which was his new personal best and ranks second on the BC all-time list.
Smith’s teammate, Peter Fulton, was second in the shot with a throw of 14.20 meters.
The Eagles gained more hardware when Broadway alum Easton Repko finished as the runner-up in the pole vault with a mark of 4.15 meters, also a season best.
In the triple jump, Anthony Matthews finished with a personal-best leap of 14.17 meters to place third in the conference and move up to seventh on the all-time list.
Kyle Clanton grabbed more hardware, placing third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.88, while Aaron Moon was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.67
Eastern Mennonite also had some strong individual performances, finishing seventh overall, as Jansen Miller finished fifth in the 5000-meter run with the fasted time in program history and a top-10 finish in the 3000 with a time of 8:56.09.
The EMU distance medley relay team of Dawson Woodruff, Michael Michael, Abenezer Abebe and Bellamy Immanuel was third with a time of 10:39.79, while the 4x400 relay of Bryston Hunter, Chris Kibler, Alijah Johnson and Immanuel was sixth (3:28.48).
Johnson brought home a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash at a time of 22.27 seconds, while Immanuel was sixth in the mile (4:21.56) and the 800 (1:58.47).
The Eagles and Royals will return to action on Saturday at the NCAA South Regional Qualifer, which will be hosted at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
