Two of the state’s top talents in Division III women's track and field reside in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) announced their end-of-season women's track & field awards on Friday, and Eastern Mennonite’s Ray Ray Taylor and Bridgewater’s Adalia Coleman were both honored.
Taylor, a graduate student from Pottstown, Pa., who put on a show for the Royals throughout the year, was named the VaSID Field Athlete of the Year and earned first-team honors in jumps and a first-team multi honor.
Taylor earned third place in the heptathlon at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor T&F Championships and was named an All-American in the heptathlon. In her third-place finish, she was 16th in the 100m hurdles, seventh in the high jump, third in the shot put, ninth in the 200m, eighth in the long jump, second in the javelin and ninth in the 800m and combined for an ODAC-record 5040 points. She was also named USTFCCCA South Region Field Athlete of the Year and ODAC Women's Field Athlete of the Meet. Taylor earned first-team in jumps after competing in three different jump events at the ODAC Championships. She was ninth in the long jump, sixth in the high jump, and third in the triple jump with a personal-best mark, en route to being named ODAC Field Athlete of the Meet.
Coleman, meanwhile, was named the Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season and earned first-team honors while BC’s Emily Smeds and Mackenzie Young earned second-team honors for their performances. The 4x100m relay of Coleman, Kacee Hooker, Haleigh Hamlin, and Jade Buckles was a second-team selection.
As an eight-time All-American, Coleman adds this VaSID All-State honor to an already stellar resume.
Coleman defended her crown in the 60-meter run at the NCAA Division III National Championships this winter and picked up All-American honors in the 100 and 200 this spring. The Warrenton native was also a piece of the 4x100m relay team with Hooker, Hamlin, and Buckles that landed a spot on the second team.
Smeds adds the all-state accolade to a second-team All-ODAC performance at the conference meet, where she finished on the podium in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 10,000-meter run. Smeds additionally cracked the top times in program history with the second-best result in each of her podium performances in the ODAC Championships. The Palmyra native adds this to a CSC Academic All-District nod, along with qualifying for the NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships in the fall.
Young adds her all-state honor to go along with a CSC Academic All-District selection and all-conference and all-region honors in the fall and spring for the Eagles cross country and track programs. A native of Chesterfield, Young marked her place in the record books with the third-best time in program history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and a fifth-best mark in the 5,000-meter run.
Jim Sprecher of Lynchburg took home the Coach of the Year award.
