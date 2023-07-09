Bridgewater College standouts Kyle Clanton and Peter Fulton were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Men’s Track & Field All-State First Team, the association announced on Thursday afternoon.
Clanton, a Central High alum, put his name all through the Eagle record book in 2023 as he set the second-best 100-meter dash time in program history. The Edinburg native competed in the 100-meter dash at the national championships and came up just short of making the finals by 0.08 seconds. Clanton adds the all-state honor to the all-region and All-ODAC accolades he earned earlier during the outdoor season.
Fulton adds another VaSID All-State honor to his long list of accolades throughout his career in the crimson. A Mountain View product, Fulton competed in the hammer throw and the discus at the national meet and placed 11th and ninth, respectively, in the events. The Bridgewater native adds the accolade to being named the ODAC Field Athlete of the Meet and the USTFCCCA South Region Field Athlete of the Year earlier this spring.
Eastern Mennonite’s Jansen Miller, meanwhile, earned second-team honors as a distance runner.
Miller, a senior from Lancaster, Pa. picked up these honors after a stellar outdoor season. He kicked off the season with a second-place finish in the 10,000-meter run at the W&L Track Carnival. He followed that up by finishing second in the 5000 and fifth in the 1500 at the Doc Jopson Invitational.
He won the 1500 and the 5000 at the North River Meet and ended his season with an eighth-place finish in the 10,000 and a 12th-place finish in the 5000 at the ODAC Championships. His top 5000-meter time put him with the third fastest time in EMU history, while his 10,000-meter run personal record put him eighth.
Lynchburg's Jim Sprecher took home Coach of the Year honors, while Sam Llaneza took home Track Athlete of the Year for the Hornets.
